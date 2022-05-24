The Doomsday device in Fortnite is a Star Wars reference that everyone missed

One of the highlights of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 was the Star Wars event around May the 4th. However, the event wasn't as elaborate and grand as the players expected.

Many of the leaks and rumors surrounding an upcoming Star Wars season never made it into the game. Fortunately, Light Sabers aren't the only Star Wars item that arrived in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Obi-Wan Kenobi recently surprised players by making an Item Shop appearance. On top of this, Epic Games also left an Easter Egg in the game for Star Wars fans to discover.

One of the most significant events in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 was the appearance of the Doomsday device near Loot Lake. The Doomsday device also references the Star Wars movies that many fans failed to notice.

A Twitter user recently pointed out that the Collider distinctly resembles one of the most important buildings from the popular Star Wars franchise.

Darth Vader's Palace is already in Fortnite, and players failed to notice it

Along with the Light Sabers, it was also teased that Darth Vader might also arrive on the island. Players were excited to see the leader of the Galactic Empire arrive as a skin in the Battle Royale game.

Many also thought that Vader would also have his own POI on the map, just like Mandalorian did. Vader's Palace was all set to arrive on the map until it didn't.

Players were seriously disappointed when neither Vader nor his palace came to the game. The Star Wars Fortnite collaboration felt incomplete without these exciting things.

However, players just had to be a little more patient. Amidst rumors that Chapter 3 Season 3 will be filled with Star Wars POIs and cosmetics, the developers have already released something extra for fans.

oatmeal @Oatmeal30972794 #FortniteChapter3 anyone else think the collider has a decent resemblance to Vader’s Palace..? #FortniteChapter3 anyone else think the collider has a decent resemblance to Vader’s Palace..? https://t.co/t3W4oU1uBv

Oatmeal, a Twitter user, recently pointed out how the Collider near Loot Lake looks very similar to Vader's Castle from Star Wars. Both buildings have forked tops.

The Collider also has energy flowing in the middle, similar to lava flowing from the top of Vader's Palace. Star Wars fans missed the resemblance between the two buildings.

Everything we know about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event

Besides looking like Vader's Castle, the Doomsday device near Loot Lake is important for the Chapter 3 Season 2 live event. As we near the end of the ongoing season, players can expect a lot to change within the next few days.

The Doomsday device will slowly charge up, sending powerful pulses across the island.

Once the device is fully charged, it will have the ability to destroy massive chunks of the island. Clearly, the IO seems to have a huge advantage over The Resistance at the moment. It will take something very powerful for The Seven to win the war against IO right now.

The ongoing season is set to end on June 3, and the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event is likely to take place that day.

Players will finally get to know whether the Doomsday device destroys Tilted Towers or if The Seven will be able to stop the Imagined Order once and for all.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar