The Visitor's secret Fortnite conversation hint toward massive changes to the island

Following years of anticipation, Fortnite has finally revealed all the members of The Seven. It all started when The Visitor tried to escape in his rocket but ended up creating rifts. Ever since, characters from countless universes have arrived on the island for unique purposes.

Characters like The Foundation, The Origin, The Imagined, and The Order have gained a lot of prominence in the storyline lately. However, Loopers must not forget that The Visitor is an equally important member whose contribution can help The Seven win the ongoing war.

Here is what The Visitor thinks about the other members of The Seven and the upcoming state of the Fortnite island.

The Visitor in Fortnite has secret conversations with The Seven's members

Loopers can interact with a ton of NPCs on the island, including the likes of The Foundation, The Origin, The Visitor, and more. Interestingly, these characters have secret dialogues that appear only after players interact with them while wearing the skins of other members of the organization.

For instance, The Visitor says "It's so strange to be back..." when Loopers interact with him while wearing a random outfit. However, this is what The Visitor reveals when members of The Seven talk to him:

The Imagined - The Origin designs the battle plans. We follow them. Understood?

- The Origin designs the battle plans. We follow them. Understood? The Origin - Commander.

The Scientist - I'm staying out of your fight with The Origin.

The Paradigm - You've got people really bent out of shape here, you know that?

The Foundation- We have to put a stop to the infighting, or we're doomed.

Two things are clear from these conversations. The Scientist looks up to The Origin and The Seven is currently not at its best. The Visitor desperately wants the members to let go of their grudges and work collectively. If not, the Doomsday device at Loot Lake will destroy everything.

The Visitor is aware of of the Doomsday device's potential. He believes that The Scientist and The Origin will have to first solve their conflicts and only then will they be able to handle Dr. Slone and IO.

To be fair, Slone's Doomsday device can be disastrous for the island. The war has already turned major locations like Tilted Towers into wastelands, and the Doomsday device is far more powerful than tanks, Choppas, or anything else owned by The Seven and the Imagined Order.

Swervzy @Swervzy9091 I found an audio log of the visitor speaking about paradigm I found an audio log of the visitor speaking about paradigm https://t.co/GRPmyeV532

What to expect from the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event

To tackle the Doomsday machine, The Seven is rebuilding the Mecha robot from Chapter 1. This means that Fortnite players might see another battle between the Devourer and the Mecha robot at the end of Chapter 3 Season 2.

The Seven still requires someone who can pilot the Mecha robot because the Paradigm is not interested in doing so. While some members like The Imagined and The Visitor trust her, others still have their doubts.

It is safe to assume that the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event will be ground-breaking in every aspect. The build-up has been great so far, and we'll finally see how The Seven deals with Geno and his army.

