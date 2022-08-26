Fortnite creative director drops cryptic hint ahead of Chapter 3 Season 4

The Fortnite developers are infamous for dropping subtle clues and hiding Easter eggs pertaining to any new developments in the game. Over the years, the community has become skillful at decrypting such hints. Now that Season 3 is inching towards its conclusion, the community is once again rushing to unearth any clues about what lies ahead.

Fortnite's creative director, Donald Mustard, recently updated his Twitter banner, and his actions have sent the entire community into a frenzy. Mustard's new banner depicts a crude comic art style rendering of Wolverine. Amidst the speculation of another Marvel crossover, this cryptic hint somewhat substantiates the claim.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is only three weeks shy of its conclusion. While speculations about the upcoming season are yet to gain full-fledged traction, rumors have already begun making rounds online.

Donald Mustard's hint stirs up speculation in the Fortnite community

A recent post on the official subreddit of Fortnite has disrupted the entire community. The post depicts Donald Mustard's new Twitter banner. Although no additional information has been provided about the action, the post is open to interpretation, and users have already come up with their theories and speculations.

While the majority of users have assumed that it is referencing the upcoming Battle Pass, others believe that the picture is merely a promotional stunt for the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comic book series and depicts Wolverine in the Zero style.

In the past, Donald Mustard has teased a plethora of crossovers and additions, many of which were later introduced in the game. His approach to hinting has rendered the community somewhat disoriented, leading people to believe that everything he shares is either a hint or a clue.

A Fortnite x Marvel season seems plausible

The assumption of another Marvel Battle Pass is based on historical data and the latest developments in the game's lore. However, one can't discount the baseless speculations. Historically, the fourth season of every chapter has seen a superhero crossover. In addition, Marvel x Fortnite: Zero Wars has introduced an entirely different timeline with many Marvel superheroes.

The comic book series' timeline runs parallel to the story of the game, interjecting into the game's lore during crucial events. Chapter 2 Season 4 established Marvel as an integral part of the timeline and lore. Many characters from the franchise have since been introduced in the game.

The Marvel crossover was one of the most commercially successful seasons for Epic Games. Based on the aforementioned assertions, it is plausible that players might get another Marvel Battle Pass.

Teasing is nothing new in the game's community. Over the years, the developers have managed to drop subtle hints and hide Easter eggs in plain sight. Be it the refrigerator from the Indiana Jones franchise or the Kame House from Dragon Ball, the developers have managed to get away with a lot of hints.

As the season's conclusion draws closer, speculations will begin to surface. The final days of a season usually entail a chaotic mess of alleged leaks and hints. Although it is premature to make anything out of Mustard's actions, it might be an actual hint.

Edited by Siddharth Satish