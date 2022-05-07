Fortnite's Donald Mustard teases Indiana Jones skin in a new Twitter post

Fortnite is known for its widely popular collaborations with pop culture franchises that come from movies, comic books, video games, and anime. While some of these collabs are in the form of Item Shop cosmetics that loopers can buy using the in-game currency V-Bucks, some are a part of the Battle Pass as a seasonal collaboration.

Over the years, Fortnite has engaged in several collaborations with classic franchises ranging from video games like Street Fighter to film franchises like Ghostbusters. One such most awaited film franchise collaboration that was leaked in the beginning of Chapter 3 was Indiana Jones.

Fortnite Loremaster Donald Mustard cryptically teases future Indiana Jones collab

Epic Games' Chief Creative Officer and Fortnite Loremaster Donald Mustard posted a video showing a clip of his cameo as a Stormtrooper in Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker on his Twitter handle. He posted this to celebrate the Fourth of May as Star Wars Day and asked his fans to recognize his voice and the cameo itself.

However, the Fortnite community couldn't help but notice that the video had Easter Eggs regarding some characters and potential collaborations that the game could see in the future. One of the most noticeable ones was an action figure of Indiana Jones placed right next to his television.

The community was quick to speculate about a future collaboration with the famous Indiana Jones franchise. Many loopers predicted that they could get an Item Shop cosmetic or an entire seasonal collaboration for the same. However, the collab might also be in the form of in-game treasure maps, similar to what the game did for the Uncharted movie earlier this year.

There have been several leaks in the past around an Indiana Jones collaboration

At the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, loopers saw several leaks and Easter Eggs spread across the island, and many started speculating about future collabs that they might see in the battle royale. One such collaboration, which they spotted via a very distinguishable Easter Egg, was Indiana Jones.

The speculation came from a crashed refrigerator north of Condo Canyon near the Spider Webs. This is a direct reference to a scene in an Indiana Jones film where Indy is inside the refrigerator when it rolls down a hill and crashes.

However, speculations will continue to float around around until these Easter Eggs are turned into for future collabs by Epic Games. As the season progresses to its finale, it is safe to say that Chapter 3 Season 3 will bring a lot more into the loop for players to enjoy.

