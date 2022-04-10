Fortnite leaks confirm Darth Vader and Indiana Jones collaboration for Chapter 3 Season 3

According to ShiinaBR, one of the most prominent Fortnite leakers, Darth Vader and Indiana Jones will be coming to the game during Chapter 3 Season 3. Although Vader's arrival has been hinted at by Donald Mustard for some time now, Indiana Jones was a complete surprise.

Aside from the folder named Vader, which was showcased during the 'State of Unreal', popular YouTuber TaborTimeYT has also confirmed both collaborations. He's been right in the past about a number of things, including the fact that Chapter 2 Season 8 was the last installment before Chapter 3.

Having said that, there are no intricate details regarding the collaboration itself. The only thing common between both of these characters is that the rights are owned by The Walt Disney Company.

Even so, based on speculation and minor details, a few conclusions can be drawn up about the collaboration.

Darth Vader and Indiana Jones will enter the Metaverse in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

With both characters being confirmed, it's time to try and figure out exactly what the collaboration will entail. Given that the two are part of the most iconic franchises, what exactly can Loopers hope to get?

For starters, according to leakers, Darth Vader will tempt players to join the 'Dark Side' and grant them free V-Bucks for the same. It has been confirmed that the Sith Lord will feature as a powerful Boss NPC on the island. In all probability, he will yield his lightsaber as well.

Much like other Boss NPCs in the past, players will be able to defeat him and claim some rewards for themselves. However, be warned, this is unlikely to be an easy task. Given how most bosses are mostly immune to bullets, Darth Vader wouldn't be any different. Furthermore, if he's using his lightsaber, bullets are not going to work effectively.

Moving on to Indiana Jones, it's likely that the character may be featured as an NPC as well. Given that Lara Croft was added as an NPC during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, Epic Games will not miss the opportunity to do the same with him. However, this will entirely depend upon the terms of the collaboration.

If he does feature as an NPC, a POI dedicated to the character will likely be added to the game or an existing POI will be revamped. In all probability, Tiny Temple or The Temple will serve as his spawn location in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

What else can players expect from the collaboration?

Even though these are important characters in their respective franchises, it's unlikely that they'll play a major role in Fortnite's storyline. While they may feature in videos related to in-game events, they are unlikely to directly influence them.

For the most part, the characters will serve primarily as cosmetics which will help generate revenue.

Speaking of which, it's still unknown if the characters will be modeled after their real-life counterparts or movie adaptations. Given Darth Vader's history, a face reveal is unlikely to happen. Such being the case, the character may be modeled after the character from the Star Wars franchise.

However, with Indiana Jones, things may be different. The character being created for Fortnite may have been modeled after the legendary actor Harrison Ford. If this turns out to be the case, the cosmetics will be labeled under the Icon Series. Nevertheless, it's left to be seen in which direct things go.

Readers must remember that these leaks are based on mere speculation as Epic Games has made no official announcements.

Edited by Saman