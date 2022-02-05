3 Fortnite cosmetics that are an absolute waste of money ( & 3 that are worth every penny)

With so many intriguing characters in Fortnite, the developers try to create skins and cosmetics to immortalize every one of them. Unfortunately, things don't always go according to plan.

Sometimes, these cosmetics lack vision and end up at the bottom of a list. While some players may like them, they are shunned by the majority of the community. On the other hand, there are few that players just can't get enough of.

These Fortnite skins are a waste of V-Bucks

1) Clint Barton (Hawkeye)

1) Clint Barton (Hawkeye)

Legendary archers Clint Barton & Kate Bishop. Available in the Item Shop now!

When it comes to crossovers gone wrong in Chapter 3 Season 1, Clint Barton takes the cake. Despite being part of the MCU, the character's in-game design was a complete miss. With a price-tag of 1,500 V-Bucks, most players only bought the glider and left the skin alone.

2) Ruckus

Considered by many as the unofficial Borderlands crossover skin, Ruckus was less than desirable to most players. It was released in Chapter 1 Season 7. While the post-apocalyptic wasteland vibes are strong; the design failed to impress. Despite the low cost of 1,200 V-Bucks, the skin soon faded into oblivion.

3) Gutbomb

Gutbomb was added to Fortnite during Chapter 1 Season 10. While the design is definitely interesting, it's unclear what exactly it's supposed to be. Having a burger for a cranium doesn't really appeal to many players. Given the cost of 1,500 V-Bucks, the skin didn't perform well.

These Fortnite skins are worth every penny

1) Shadow Midas

He's been a shadow lurking for far too long.



Finally he emerges— grab the Shadow Midas Outfit now!

After being in the game files for over a year, Shadow Midas entered the game during Chapter 2 Season 8. While many players attribute the skin's success to his role in the storyline, truth be told, the reactive feature was a steal at 1,500 V-Bucks.

2) Mecha Team Leader

May require some assembly 🛠️



Grab the Mecha Team Leader Outfit now!

After defeating Cattus in battle, Mecha was immortalized in-game. Given the brilliant design and legacy within the storyline, the price of 1,600 V-Bucks is beyond justified. The "Metal" style, which was added later, made the skin stand out in every way.

3) Eco

The Geologist ( Eco ) is finally here! Thank you Epic Games! I am so grateful for this opportunity to work with you again! Thank you for allowing my artwork to be a part of this game that means so much to me and so many people

Owning Eco in-game is like owning a bit of "OG" Fortnite. Created by concept artist Nollobandz, the skin pays homage to Chapter 1 and features some iconic locations on the skin itself. Introduced during Chapter 2 Season 6 and priced at 1,500 V-Bucks, the skin became an instant hit amongst Loopers.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

