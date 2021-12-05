"Rethink the piece you just scrapped. It could be your next hit": Nollobandz, a loving father, husband, and Fortnite concept designer

Creating Fortnite concept art is a tedious task. The entire process, from ideation to creation, is a wild ride. The end product may be drastically different from the initial concept, and having to start over or shelf the idea is a common occurrence.

Nevertheless, when things work out according to plan, the result is beautiful. The community falls in love with the creation. This triggers a chain of events that ends with Epic Games adding the concept in-game.

One such concept artist goes by the name Nollobandz. He's managed to have not one, but four skins added in-game. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Matthew Wilkins, Nollobandz talks about his love for art, concept skins, and all things Fortnite.

In conversation with Fortnite concept artist Nollobandz

Q. Thank you for taking the time to have this conversation. Kindly introduce yourself to our readers.

Nate: Hey! I'm Nate (@NolloBandz on Twitter & IG). I work as a freelance concept artist in Maryland. I'm also a husband and a dad. My wife and daughter are my biggest supporters, and I couldn't have made it this far without them.

Making art, especially character design, is what I've always felt I was meant to do. I've designed four character concepts that have become real skins in Fortnite, and I'm always working on more.

Q. What was the one defining moment in your life that inspired you to become a Fortnite concept artist?

Nate: I would say I've always been mostly focused on character design with my art, but Fortnite has pushed me to really take it seriously. I started playing during Chapter 1 Season 3, a couple of years ago, and very early on, I saw people posting “Skin Concepts” online.

For a while, I just thought, "these are cool!" - and they were fun to look at. But then I started noticing that some of these fan pieces were getting a lot of traction. A few of them were even getting Epic's attention.

So I decided to give it a try myself, and my original mindset was: "I probably won't get a skin in the game, but hey, it's a good experience, and maybe it'll help me get more people to see my art."

That quickly changed into "Holy cr*p! 9,000 people have seen this, and they liked it. I think I need to take this more seriously." Finally, it became: "I will get skin in this game. And I’m not stopping until I do.

Q. Having become a Fortnite concept artist, it must feel amazing to have four concept designs in-game. Tell us the story for each of them.

Nate: 1) Dark Rex was my first skin in the game and the most surprising one of all. The DM I received from Epic about this one brought me to tears. I was pacing in my room, hoping it was real, and it was. I will never forget that day, and it was an absolute dream come true.

2) Eco / The Geologist is the most important one to me. After Dark Rex, I went on a long streak of concepts without any contact from Epic. Truth be told, I kind of felt like I was washed up. I convinced myself that Dark Rex was my one-hit-wonder, and I should just give it up.

Right around this time is when I originally sketched out Eco, and I ended up putting him in my trash folder. The thought behind this was: "I like this one a lot, but people are going to think he's too busy and complicated - I'm trashing it."

He sat in the trash folder for three months until inspiration hit me one day, and I was like, "scr*w it, I'm finishing this. I don't care if people like it or not." The community’s response to Eco was explosive when I posted him. It seemed that everybody loved this one. Even the negative comments were nicer than usual.

Epic still didn't seem to notice—complete silence. So I sat on that quietness for about a month, and I decided to directly pitch the concept to my guy at Epic Games. I wrote this long essay about why the Geologist should be in the game and how people love this concept, bla bla bla.

Then the response was something like: "Okay, we'll take a look at it" which quickly turned to, "Okay, yeah, we like him :)" Very simple and to the point, but immediately this immense weight came off my shoulders. I could breathe again. Thank you, P.E., for giving me a chance on this one.

3) Lyra/Viper - I was definitely not expecting her to become a skin in-game. She was older than Eco at the time he was bought. However, Epic just contacted me randomly one day, like, "Hey, are you interested in this one coming to the game?" And I'm like, "Yeah, I am, let's go."

4) Ava/Summer Skye - Eco is still my favorite for emotional reasons, but I think in terms of what I wear in Fortnite, Ava is right up there at the top as my favorite. She was meant as a tribute to a bunch of my artist buddies and others who got their skin concepts in Fortnite.

I wanted to show my respect for their ideas with an all-in-one character. However, I was really worried that this was going to seem like me “ripping them off.” Using their ideas in a way that they didn't approve of.

I talked to Sharktoofs about feeling that way. He stated: "Don't worry about it. I feel honored when people want to draw my characters. I think everyone else will feel that way too."

With that confidence from him, I posted Ava, and sure enough, everybody loved her. Thank you, Shark, Fantasy, Pyne, & Rex. I am very grateful to you all. I then pitched Ava to Epic myself, just like I did with Eco. The back and forth process was really simple, and just like that, Ava was in-game.

Q. Do you feel that they could have been better? If you could go back in time and change a few things about any of them that are currently in Fortnite, what would it be and why?

Nate: Not exactly my concept, but I would love to make a push for some of the in-game versions of my ideas. I would love for them to get edit styles to represent the original artwork.

Concept art, by definition, is literally just conceptual and liable to change before the final product. However, it would be cool to see some things like Dark Rex with his original green skin & bandana mask. Eco could get his Zero Point / grayed-out color style. Lastly, Lyra could use a ponytail edit style to help with her hair.

Q. As an independent designer, would you say that Epic Games has helped you build a better career? Does it allow you to earn revenue from your creations and Fortnite SAC code?

Nate: Yes. What I have earned through Fortnite has been very helpful. It has genuinely helped me pay some bills. I also feel like I've been able to make a decent name for myself.

This will definitely help with my Support-A-Creator Code income. Additionally, my only other source of income is from whenever I'm able to get a new skin in the game. I am absolutely blessed to have four skins features, and I definitely don't take that for granted.

However, that timeframe between selling skins can feel a little scary. I have absolutely no arrogance about my artwork or my relationship with Epic. They definitely don't "owe" me anything, and that is not how I perceive things.

My only goals are to stay professional and respectful. I am working hard enough to maintain this relationship and to hopefully keep sharing my art with the world through Fortnite.

Art is what I love to do, and truthfully in my personal philosophy: I don't really care about money, and in a perfect world, I would just draw and live. But life doesn't work that way, unfortunately. For that reason, Epic, please, “Holla at ya boy as soon as possible. I’d appreciate that.”

Q. Aside from the current concepts that are in Fortnite, what would you really love to see become a part of the game, and why?

Nate: Please check out these concepts and artists on twitter. Their art will speak for itself.

Substitute by LogIsHere

Q. We spoke a bit about inclusiveness and how Epic Games is headed in the right direction. What would you like to see improve in Fortnite to help build a more inclusive community?

Nate: We're talking about the Joy skin from DahjaCat, right? It was a huge win for the art community. I could be wrong, but I don't think there has ever been a game that has given such a huge spotlight to a character with vitiligo.

dahja @DahjaCat I can not even explain how much happiness is filled inside me, Epic Games I love you with all my heart. Thank you for making my dreams come true. WELCOME TO FORTNITE JOY I LOVE YOU BABIE 😭🌈 I can not even explain how much happiness is filled inside me, Epic Games I love you with all my heart. Thank you for making my dreams come true. WELCOME TO FORTNITE JOY I LOVE YOU BABIE 😭🌈 https://t.co/66rUhYcxQx

I also want to say that the range of skin tones and ethnicities that Epic has showcased in the game feels very diverse. Black, White, Asian, Latinx, etc. It seems like we're all getting a chance to see ourselves represented in the game, and to me, that is really cool.

If I could add one more thing to Fortnite, it would be a few more available skin tones for black people. My wife is black, I'm half black, and I guess my daughter is 3/4? Long story short, we have three very different skin tones. I think it would be very cool to see some more variation in Fortnite as we have in our family.

nollobandz🏔 @nollobandz ⭐️ K8! ⭐️ [Skin Concept]

Zo: Dada I want to make a Fortnite character with you

Me: Ok, what should I draw?

Zo: .. Im not sure

Me: We can make anything you want - A Robot, a knight, a princess?

Zo: ... I want to make a TikTok girl with peanut butter skin

Me: lol you got it Zo😂❤️ ⭐️ K8! ⭐️ [Skin Concept]Zo: Dada I want to make a Fortnite character with youMe: Ok, what should I draw?Zo: .. Im not sureMe: We can make anything you want - A Robot, a knight, a princess?Zo: ... I want to make a TikTok girl with peanut butter skin Me: lol you got it Zo😂❤️ https://t.co/BdG1TLaPV3

Q. Are you currently working on any other concept designs that you can share with us or give us a little sneak peek?

Nate: I have a big connected universe in my head for my series of concepts called the Storm Strikers. I'm trying to pull off a crazy idea with these concepts, and I'm really excited about it.

nollobandz🏔 @nollobandz

#FortniteArt #FortniteFanArt #FortniteSeason7 Storm Striker Rex! 🦖⚡️🌩 - [A Fortnite Skin Concept] - Inspired by the Mecha Cuddle Master, a new warrior appears from within the storm. Will he be friend or foe? We shall SeeEeEeeeeee… Storm Striker Rex! 🦖⚡️🌩 - [A Fortnite Skin Concept] - Inspired by the Mecha Cuddle Master, a new warrior appears from within the storm. Will he be friend or foe? We shall SeeEeEeeeeee…#FortniteArt #FortniteFanArt #FortniteSeason7 https://t.co/aetkNei0B2

nollobandz🏔 @nollobandz #FortniteFanArt #OperationSkyFire #Tomatohead Storm Strikers Pt. 2 - Sgt. Sauce ! 🍅🍕⚡️- [Fortnite Skin Concept] - The secret ingredient of the Storm Strikers, always ready with cheesy one liners. Serving up a.. deep dish of justice? Idk I’m out of pizza puns lol #FortniteArt Storm Strikers Pt. 2 - Sgt. Sauce ! 🍅🍕⚡️- [Fortnite Skin Concept] - The secret ingredient of the Storm Strikers, always ready with cheesy one liners. Serving up a.. deep dish of justice? Idk I’m out of pizza puns lol #FortniteArt #FortniteFanArt #OperationSkyFire #Tomatohead https://t.co/OEKO4HMnEl

nollobandz🏔 @nollobandz #FortniteFanArt #FortniteSeason8 #FortniteCubed Storm Strikers Pt. 3 - Sizzle ! 🍔🔥⚡️ - [A Fortnite Skin Concept] - You don’t want beef with this boss when she’s fired up. Sizzle packs a mean punch, & leaves her enemies well done.. (or medium well if they prefer😉) #FortniteArt Storm Strikers Pt. 3 - Sizzle ! 🍔🔥⚡️ - [A Fortnite Skin Concept] - You don’t want beef with this boss when she’s fired up. Sizzle packs a mean punch, & leaves her enemies well done.. (or medium well if they prefer😉) #FortniteArt #FortniteFanArt #FortniteSeason8 #FortniteCubed https://t.co/YJhfE6OjtG

Q. What would be your advice to artists that haven't yet had their designed features or are about ready to give up?

Nate: Never. Give. Up. Not just about Fortnite skins, but about your art in general. You have to work at it, but you will get better, and people will notice. Mostly, make the art that you love and the art that makes you happy.

This has to happen first before anything else. On a side note, if you learn nothing else from me, double-check that trash folder and re-think that piece you just gave up on. Could be your next hit. Who knows?

nollobandz🏔 @nollobandz #FortniteFanArt #FortniteCubed Ava Reborn // Summer Skye Recharged ! 🧊💙💖 - [A Fortnite Skin Concept] - With the cubed power of this new Blue Kevin.. or Blevin.. (I wish he had a better name😂..) - Ava resurfaces, recharged & ready for the next battle ! #FortniteArt Ava Reborn // Summer Skye Recharged ! 🧊💙💖 - [A Fortnite Skin Concept] - With the cubed power of this new Blue Kevin.. or Blevin.. (I wish he had a better name😂..) - Ava resurfaces, recharged & ready for the next battle ! #FortniteArt #FortniteFanArt #FortniteCubed https://t.co/79N1nG0QEr

Q. Thank you once again for taking the time to talk to us. Before we part ways, tell us what Fortnite means to you and how it has changed your life.

Nate: Getting my artwork into Fortnite puts all of my years of work and practice into a spot where everyone can see what I love to do. In my life, my family and friends come first before everything, but besides that, art is everything to me.

I will never be able to repay Epic Games or the art team for giving me this chance, and I am forever grateful. Thank you again, P.E., B.J., and also Z.L. I hope to bring more of my ideas to the game soon. Take care, Nate.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar