Top 5 most expensive Fortnite skins of all time

A lot has been discussed regarding Fortnite skins, and the debate seems to go on forever. Fortnite skins are among the most sought-after items in the game, and gamers make it a point to get hold of most of the exclusive cosmetics in the game.

Fortnite skins are available from several sources, such as the Item Shop, Battle Pass, as well as through several promotions. Costs vary accordingly, and while some are comparatively cheap, others are pricey and burn a hole in gamers' pockets.

This article will list the top five most expensive Fortnite skins of all time.

Which Fortnite skins are the most expensive?

5) Double Helix

Double Helix was a part of the Nintendo Switch Double Helix bundle. Gamers who wished to get hold of this cosmetic had to buy the Nintendo Switch for around $250. The Nintendo Switch pack had the code to redeem the cosmetic along with other associated in-game items.

4) Reflex

Fortnite and Nvidia went hand in hand to enter a collaboration event in late 2018. The collaboration event released the exclusive Reflex skin for gamers. However, the outfit was not available from the Item Shop.

Gamers who wish to lay their hands upon this outfit had to buy any of Nvidia GForce GTX 1070 Ti, GTX 1070, or GTX 1060. The price of these commodities was between $300-$500, which was quite high for a Fortnite skin.

3) Wonder and Honor Guard

Wonder and Honor Guard were part of the collaboration event that took place between Fortnite and popular tech company Honor. The collaboration event released the two exclusive outfits for gamers who purchased the Honor 20 and the Honor View 20.

The price range depended upon the specifications of the device. But the minimum which gamers had to spend was somewhere between $500-$650.

2) Galaxy

Samsung was the first company to enroll in collaboration with Fortnite with its smartphone segment. Yes, we are talking about the Galaxy Fortnite skin.

The event required gamers to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S9 series and the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 device. It was also available through the Samsung S4 Tablet. While the Galaxy 9 series tipped the cost of the skin at around $800-$1000, the Tab was available for around $700.

1) Ikonik

Ikonik may not be as exquisite as the Galaxy skin, but it certainly tops the most expensive Fortnite skin list.

Once again, it was a collaboration event between Samsung and Fortnite that released this skin. Inspired by Jung Chanwoo from the Korean pop band iKON, the Fortnite skin was available to gamers who purchased the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ or S10e devices.

The lowest model of the Samsung Galaxy S10 was priced around $750, making it the most expensive outfit in the game. However, it must be noted that the top-end model of the Samsung S10e was priced around $1600.

