5 skins to expect during Fortnite Winterfest 2021

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 is less than a month away and the community has some amazing new skins and rewards to look forward to. Some are confirmed concept skins vouched for by Epic Games themselves, while others are leaks and speculation based on surveys.

Nevertheless, the possibility of all of them making it to the game is ever present. Given that over a dozen new skins were added during Fortnitemares 2021, having more than a few added in during Winterfest 2021 is a real possibility.

fitzy @FitzyLeakz less than one month left till fortnite winterfest..❄️🤍 less than one month left till fortnite winterfest..❄️🤍 https://t.co/Te3InWehkR

5 potential skins that could be added to the game during Fortnite Winterfest 2021

5) Christmas Isabelle

The Fortnite Winterfest 2021 variant of the Isabelle skin is currently called Christmas Isabelle and was found in a survey leak. The rendition of the skin in the tweet above was made by the concept artist DEVINK_official.

Given the original skin's popularity in Chapter 2 Season 6, Christmas Isabelle has a high chance of becoming a reality. Nevertheless, without official information, it's hard to get a clear picture.

4) Gingerbread Aerial Assault Trooper

Aerial Assault Trooper is an "OG" skin. It was introduced in Chapter 1 Season 1. Some time ago, a winter variant of the skin was discovered in a survey leak. It features the "OG" skin donning a Gingerbread Man suit. It's unclear if this outfit will be an edit style or a brand new purchasable skin.

3) Winter Slone

Luis618000 @luis618000



"Ready for control from snow"



I made in 3D Winter Slone concept published in Epic Survey! Hope you all like it!



#FortniteSeason8 #FortniteArt #FortniteConcepts ❄️Winter Slone - Fortnite Concept❄️"Ready for control from snow"I made in 3D Winter Slone concept published in Epic Survey! Hope you all like it!

Even though the Winter Slone skin is based on a leak from a survey, she makes a good addition to Fortnite Winterfest 2021. The concept design is done by the artist luis618000. It showcases Doctor Slone wearing an Imagine Order outfit kitted out for winter warfare.

2) Frigid Foregoer

Alta @AltaCalls

and his name is Frigid Foregoer."



2 weeks of careful planning and constant work later and he's finally done!

this is my entry for the

@FortniteGame "He wonders the frozen wastes seeking his vengeance.and his name is Frigid Foregoer."2 weeks of careful planning and constant work later and he's finally done!this is my entry for the #ConceptRoyaleContest

Frigid Foregoer is a confirmed concept skin for Fortnite Winterfest 2021 by artist AltaCalls. Based on his description, Frigid Foregoer wanders the frozen wastes seeking vengeance.

The artist has not showcased any additional cosmetics that will accompany the outfit. Nevertheless, Epic Games is bound to add their own touches to the skin prior to release.

1) Nalia

Developed by concept artist lbdart_, Nalia looks simply breathtaking. Based on her description, she is the fierce guardian of the frozen forests. She protects the lands of an ancient loved one against invaders.

She is a confirmed skin for Fortnite Winterfest 2021 and will feature an outfit, Pickaxe (Custorian Claw) and Back Bling (Bird of the forest). At this time, it's unknown if the bundle will feature additional cosmetics.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi