Fortnite Winterfest leak suggests 14 days of free rewards is coming back

Winter is slowly creeping in and it is anticipated that Fortnite island will be getting ready for the celebration event soon.

Epic releases several events for Fortnite each season. However, the Halloween themed Fortnitemares and the winter themed Winterfest are the two most popular ones in the community.

Fortnitemares 2021 recently got over and gamers are eager to learn more about the Winterfest celebration. Recently, a few Fortnite Winterfest leaks have surfaced and the return of a fan favorite in-game event has been revealed.

This article will reveal details regarding the recent Fortnite Winterfest leak.

Fortnite Winterfest leak: The first revelation leaves gamers excited for the event

Events in Fortnite are of immense significance as they reward gamers with free in-game items. Many look out for the opportunity to own these exclusive skins and other in-game rewards, including back bling, loading screen and gliders.

A recent Fortnite Winterfest leak has surfaced which has raised excitement through the roof. Popular data miner Hypex, who has been influential in breaking several lead surprises this season, took to social media to reveal the news regarding the upcoming celebration event.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX Epic are working on an updated version of the Crackshot Cabin & Challenges for next season! Epic are working on an updated version of the Crackshot Cabin & Challenges for next season! https://t.co/zD8MjRRf2P

The data miner has revealed that Epic is working to implement an upgraded version of Crackshot's Cabin and Challenges. Since Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be over in the first week of December, gamers can expect the changes to roll out in the next season.

The Fortnite Winterfest leak comes as magnificent news for gamers. The update upon Crackshot's Cabin and challenges will surely resemble the "14 days of Fortnite event".

When will Winterfest 2021 arrive

The leak most certainly confirms that Epic will release the winter themed celebration next month. Gamers can expect Winterfest 2021 to take place from mid-December until the first week of January.

Fans also anticipate that Epic might roll out Fortnite Chapter 3 after the current season gets over.

Sabreserker @sabreserker @HYPEX OMG I think we're getting Chapter 3! Guys, remember, this Crackshot's Cabin thing appeared at the very start of Chapter 2! So... Maybe we're getting Chapter 3. There are already huge leaks rumoring its arrival....👀👀 @HYPEX OMG I think we're getting Chapter 3! Guys, remember, this Crackshot's Cabin thing appeared at the very start of Chapter 2! So... Maybe we're getting Chapter 3. There are already huge leaks rumoring its arrival....👀👀

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Gamers can expect a similar challenge series that will go on for a period of 14 days. The event will surely reward them with exclusive in-game cosmetics and other items. With that being said, gamers are looking forward to a season of joy and Epic will surely make it memorable.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul