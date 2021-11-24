3 ways to make money by playing Fortnite

Many people play Fortnite as a hobby or for the thrill of it. However, there are several others who are much more passionate about the game. These players spend hours grinding and trying to improve their game because they plan to earn money by playing.

With the recent rise of esports and content creation, people can easily earn money by playing games. On top of the usual ways of making money by playing games, Fortnite also offers a unique way to help partners earn money.

Naturally, some of the requirements to make money by playing Fortnite include being famous or being good at the game. Although others can also earn money by playing the battle royale game, it will take them much longer if they lack skill or fame.

How to earn money by playing Fortnite?

1) Tournaments

The first thing that comes to mind whenever people think about earning money by playing games is esports. Competing in tournaments is a great way to make money. Players can earn more if they are sponsored or employed by esports teams. However, if finding a team is hard, there is yet another way players can earn in Fortnite esports.

Epic Games frequently conducts Fortnite Cash Cups, which are minor regional tournaments with a cash prize for the winners. This is a great way for underdogs to show off their skills and earn some money while doing the same. There are also several major events, such as the FNCS. However, almost all pros compete in these tournaments, making them much harder to win.

2) Streaming/content creation

If players aren't skilled enough but feel they can entertain people, they can opt for content creation. Streaming on Twitch or YouTube or uploading videos is a great way to earn money by playing Fortnite. Players can make money based on their channel views or the donations they get during live streams.

3) Support-a-creator

Epic Games also supports its creators if they have a considerable fan base. If players meet the requirements for the 'Support-a-creator' program, they will be given a creator code. Content creators can advertise their code and earn money on every item shop purchase made using their code.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar