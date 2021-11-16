Top 5 Fortnite pros who quit and never looked back (2021)

Fortnite has reigned as one of the most popular games for years now. However, while it continues to keep casual players happy, it has conveniently ignored pros for a long time. Naturally, many have quit battle royale for other competitive games.

The COVID pandemic has hurt every competitive game. But as the situation stabilizes and high-stakes tournaments return, several players have clawed their way back. As Fortnite begins to get exciting again and a new chapter is on its way, so is the competition.

Unfortunately, some pro players have decided to stay away from Fortnite for good.

Popular Fortnite pros who quit the game for good

Several Fortnite pros have stated that they no longer enjoy the competitive environment. The absence of LAN events, along with increasingly sweaty players, has kept many pros at bay.

5) Nickmercs

During his Fortnite prime, NICKMERCS was often hailed as the best controller player in the game. He set record after record and had several tournaments wins under his belt. Unfortunately, this all changed when Call of Duty: Warzone came out.

NICKMERCS abandoned Fortnite as soon as a better alternative presented itself. It was a time when almost every pro player and streamer was bored playing Epic Games' battle royale. NICKMERCS was also one of them. He has since been playing Warzone and Apex Legends and never returned to Fortnite.

4) Aydan

Aydan is yet another player who had a promising Fortnite career. He had decent placements in several tournaments. However, it seems like the lack of any major win lowered Aydan's motivation to play the battle royale.

Moreover, the fact that he is now one of the best Warzone players ensures that he might never return.

3) Tfue

Tfue has had his tussles with Epic Games and Fortnite. However, he remained an avid competitor in most tournaments. The popular streamer and former pro managed to win several events and place decently in others. However, Tfue had to bow out as a pro player due to several reasons.

Given the mechanics of professional Fortnite, the skill gap and game style of others were much higher than Tfue. Often frustrated with his results, Tfue quit competitive gaming. He later moved on to Warzone and Apex as well, leaving Fortnite completely.

2) Cloakzy

Another pro player to completely abandon Fortnite for games like Warzone and Apex Legends was Cloakzy. Just like NICKMERCS and Tfue, Cloakzy also played for FaZe Clan and has hundreds of thousands of dollars in winnings.

Unfortunately, Cloakzy ended his promising Fortnite career to focus more on content creation before finally moving on to other games.

1) Symphunny

Active Call of Duty player Symphunny was once a common name in the FNCS leaderboards. However, he, too, felt that he wasn't getting as much love from Fortnite as he was putting in. The professional scene became harder every day, and Symphynny failed to catch up.

Most of the players who quit Fortnite professional tournaments for good were either bored of it or found their interest in playing other games such as Valorant, Warzone, and Apex Legends.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul