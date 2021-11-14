Top 5 times Fortnite earned a bad name because of its players

Epic Games has earned quite a reputation for Fortnite through its years of hard work. From social causes to popular crossovers, the battle royale game has a finger in every pie. However, there were various instances when the game had to suffer shame due to its players.

The majority of Fortnite players are often branded immature by the internet. On most occasions, this isn't entirely true. However, there have truly been incidents where players have brought shame to the game.

Although Fortnite has managed to keep its reputation intact, it ends up having to face a blow every once in a while.

All the instances when players brought shame to Fortnite

5) Hacking

Cheating, exploiting, and selling hacks often brings shame to any game. Especially when players like FaZe Jarvis, who are often the face of the game, hack publicly, it certainly brings shame to the game that made them so popular.

In fact, there have been so many instances of hacking that Fortnite has even had to sue certain offenders. Regardless, Epic Games has tried its best to keep hackers at bay and deals with them in an extremely strict manner.

4) Toxicity

Fortnite has quite the reputation of having some of the most toxic players in the gaming community. Streamers like Ninja and Myth have often been caught being toxic on their livestreams while playing the game.

Ninja even had a notorious incident when he got a player banned for emoting after eliminating the popular streamer. This constant toxicity from Fortnite players has often brought a bad name to the game.

3) Spoiled children

Several parents have blamed Fortnite for their children becoming lazy and unproductive. Players often spent hours grinding the battle royale game, ignoring other important priorities such as studies.

RIP 40 @THC_Tyler @FortniteGame Stop spoiling these cry baby ass kids man. All the fortnite community does is complain complain complain. These new kids nowadays can’t take the L and go about they day they have to complaint and cry until you guys make the game how they want it @FortniteGame Stop spoiling these cry baby ass kids man. All the fortnite community does is complain complain complain. These new kids nowadays can’t take the L and go about they day they have to complaint and cry until you guys make the game how they want it

There was recently a piece of news about a person missing his sister's funeral because he wanted to attend the Travis Scott concert in Fortnite. When things like this happen, all fingers are pointed towards the battle royale game.

2) Homophobia

Fortnite released the Rainbow Royale bundle to celebrate pride for the LGBTQ+ community. However, several players with rather conservative beliefs ended up blaming Fortnite.

Even parents hailing from such beliefs blamed Fortnite for allegedly "supporting a huge sin". The event caused a lot of controversies where most people blamed the battle royale game.

1) We, the people

Epic Games decided to host a podcast to sensitize the younger audience against racism. However, it failed to predict the immaturity of Fortnite players who ended up throwing tomatoes on the screen when they were being informed about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Although Epic launched a great initiative, it still had to face backlash for the actions of the players. Instead of combatting racism, Fortnite gave toxic players yet another opportunity to indulge in racist behavior.

There have been multiple occasions when Fortnite players have acted in a manner that has brought shame to the game. Moreover, both the in-game and real-life behavior of players has affected the image of the game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar