Fortnite pros roast DreamHack Winter tournament for offering only $3000 in Prize money for LAN event

Players and fans have been desperately waiting for a Fortnite LAN event ever since the 2019 World Cup. Fortunately, DreamHack is making those dreams come true by holding a solo LAN tournament in its winter event.

The Stimorol Fortnite Cup, being held in DreamHack Winter, might be the first LAN event for the popular battle royale game in a long time. However, it failed to make as big an impact as it hoped to make due to an extremely low prize pool.

The prize pool for the DreamHack Winter Fortnite LAN tournament is 25,000 SEK which is close to $3,000. While it might be more than enough for several players, the majority of pros ended up complaining about such a low prize for a LAN event and then resorted to trolling the hosts.

Why are Fortnite pros upset with the DreamHack Winter LAN event?

Even though the Stimorol Cup for Fortnite in DreamHack Winter is the only LAN event in sight, pro players are still not satisfied. There are several reasons that have upset players, including the location and the prize pool of the tournament.

DreamHack Winter will be held in Sweden, which means pros from all around the world will have to travel to the European country just to participate in the Fortnite LAN event. In Europe, there are strict regulations imposed to prevent the spread of the pandemic. Naturally, players feel that none of this is worth all the effort, especially for $3,000.

The amount of money players will end up spending on flights, transporting their PCs, their accommodations in Sweden, and so on will ultimately be much costlier than what they can actually win from the tournament.

Fortnite players react to the $3,000 LAN tournament

Several pros have trolled the DreamHack Winter Fortnite LAN tournament for having a prize pool even lower than the Solo Cash Cups. It is not feasible for anyone outside Europe, or even for those living far away from Sweden, to attend the tournament.

G2 MackWood @MackWood1x THE TOTAL PRIZE POOL FOR DREAMHACK SWEDEN IS 2800$??? HAAHAH WHAT THE TOTAL PRIZE POOL FOR DREAMHACK SWEDEN IS 2800$??? HAAHAH WHAT

LP Vaseal @TOLIS99LA @DreamHack So we have a prize pool of **2.000$** and you need to be fully vaccinated to go? @DreamHack So we have a prize pool of **2.000$** and you need to be fully vaccinated to go?

aqua @aquaa @DreamHack every 1 would go with good price pool 😭 @DreamHack every 1 would go with good price pool 😭

DiegoPlayzFN @DiegoPlayzFN @DreamHack Nobody is going to sweden for solo cash cup prize pool LMAO @DreamHack Nobody is going to sweden for solo cash cup prize pool LMAO

After all the backlash, DreamHack ended up replying to explain its position. The Fortnite LAN organizer said that this is not a major event and is instead a BYOC event. It was never supposed to have a massive prize pool.

DreamHack @DreamHack @FNGamepedia @DreamHackFN To clarify, the tournament is open to everyone at DreamHack Winter, the BYOC LAN event and not part of any major leagues or other tourneys. When we asked what games the atendees wanted to compete in with their buddies while at LAN, Fortnite was one of the most popular picks. @FNGamepedia @DreamHackFN To clarify, the tournament is open to everyone at DreamHack Winter, the BYOC LAN event and not part of any major leagues or other tourneys. When we asked what games the atendees wanted to compete in with their buddies while at LAN, Fortnite was one of the most popular picks.

DreamHack @DreamHack @gg_darker If only! The tournament is for the DreamHack Winter atendees -- everyone at the BYOC LAN will be able to enter. @gg_darker If only! The tournament is for the DreamHack Winter atendees -- everyone at the BYOC LAN will be able to enter.

While all the attendees of DreamHack Winter might have a shot at winning $3,000 in the Fortnite LAN, the tournament certainly won't inspire pros from around the world to fly in and compete. Instead, they'll have to wait a long time for any major LAN event to arrive.

