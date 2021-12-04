Fortnite leaves community enraged after banning ITalkFortnite, HYPEX, and other creators ahead of Chapter 3 launch

In the last few months, several Fortnite content creators have reported their accounts getting disabled. HYPEX and ITalkFortnite broke the game's ToS by sharing their respective accounts. Unfortunately, many other accounts have been disabled for a similar reason.
Although many content creators have been trying to protest against Epic Games' botched ToS, ITalkFortnite's recent heartbreaking message has cooked up a storm. Consequently, all major leakers and data miners have come together to criticize Epic Games' decision.
It also seems like Epic Games has disabled the Fortnite Support-A-Creator code for most of these creators. This has only added fuel to the fire and enraged the community further.
Fortnite community shows support to creators
HYPEX, ITalkFortnite, Frenzy, and several other players have lost their Fortnite accounts worth thousands of dollars. These players did not cheat, nor did they hack or exploit the game. The only mistake they ever made was lending their account to someone else for a few games or borrowing someone else's account.
Although sharing of accounts is not allowed under Fortnite's Terms of Service, most of these players did not buy or sell their accounts. Moreover, they have dedicated hundreds of hours of their lives to the game and supported Epic Games for years. This has made these bans even more controversial.
The allegations that Epic Games has let certain "homoph*bic" individuals go scot-free and continues to ban hard-working creators have disappointed hundreds of players.
Fortnite fans start #FreeITalk movement on Twitter
ITalkFortnite's video and the cancelation of his SAC code have pushed players to protest against Epic Games' botched ToS. The #FreeITalk hashtag has gone viral on Twitter and is more popular than the recent Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass trailer leak. Thousands of tweets have been made in the last hour in support of these creators.
Most of the tweets echo a similar opinion. The community has seen arbitrary bans from several major game studios. However, players thought Epic Games was going to be different than most AAA+ studios. Unfortunately, the recent bans make players think that Epic is no different.
This series of tweets has stolen all the thunder from the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 3. Though Epic Games is excited to offer players an exciting Chapter 2 Season 8 live event and an even better Chapter 3, thousands say they are no longer interested. It will be interesting to see how Epic Games reacts to this situation.