Fortnite leaves community enraged after banning ITalkFortnite, HYPEX, and other creators ahead of Chapter 3 launch

In the last few months, several Fortnite content creators have reported their accounts getting disabled. HYPEX and ITalkFortnite broke the game's ToS by sharing their respective accounts. Unfortunately, many other accounts have been disabled for a similar reason.

Although many content creators have been trying to protest against Epic Games' botched ToS, ITalkFortnite's recent heartbreaking message has cooked up a storm. Consequently, all major leakers and data miners have come together to criticize Epic Games' decision.

It also seems like Epic Games has disabled the Fortnite Support-A-Creator code for most of these creators. This has only added fuel to the fire and enraged the community further.

Fortnite community shows support to creators

HYPEX, ITalkFortnite, Frenzy, and several other players have lost their Fortnite accounts worth thousands of dollars. These players did not cheat, nor did they hack or exploit the game. The only mistake they ever made was lending their account to someone else for a few games or borrowing someone else's account.

Although sharing of accounts is not allowed under Fortnite's Terms of Service, most of these players did not buy or sell their accounts. Moreover, they have dedicated hundreds of hours of their lives to the game and supported Epic Games for years. This has made these bans even more controversial.

I Talk @ThisIsITalk



youtu.be/qGZuqPKumvQ My Fortnite account was disabled. I deserved it. I'm unsure what to do now. My Fortnite account was disabled. I deserved it. I'm unsure what to do now.youtu.be/qGZuqPKumvQ

I Talk @ThisIsITalk I'll try to keep updated as much as I can. I'm sorry for my actions. I'll try to keep updated as much as I can. I'm sorry for my actions. https://t.co/FiAb0NRRub

HYPEX @HYPEX @ThisIsITalk Man I'm really sorry this happened to you, I know exactly how disappointing & sad this feels. Your content is great with or without the account so dont dtop what you're doing. And hopefully epic will reconsider their decision because this reason is dumb and harmless.. @ThisIsITalk Man I'm really sorry this happened to you, I know exactly how disappointing & sad this feels. Your content is great with or without the account so dont dtop what you're doing. And hopefully epic will reconsider their decision because this reason is dumb and harmless..

HYPEX @HYPEX Always willing to help Fortnite with anything even after 2 perma account bans & multiple ignores but it's never the other way around. (except for the people at Epic that helped me or other leakers)



I'm convinced that some/big people at Epic only see us as extra marketing pages. Always willing to help Fortnite with anything even after 2 perma account bans & multiple ignores but it's never the other way around. (except for the people at Epic that helped me or other leakers)I'm convinced that some/big people at Epic only see us as extra marketing pages.

D3NNI @D3NNI_yt



@EpicGames @FortniteGame #FreeITalk give italk & hypex their accounts back. your support system & TOS are flawed / unfair. give italk & hypex their accounts back. your support system & TOS are flawed / unfair.@EpicGames @FortniteGame #FreeITalk

The allegations that Epic Games has let certain "homoph*bic" individuals go scot-free and continues to ban hard-working creators have disappointed hundreds of players.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Disappointed in Epic Games for the I Talk situation.



A man who spreads positivity like no other gets banned because of PIXELS after supporting you for YEARS and spending thousands of dollars.



A person who acts homophobic during your LGBTQ+ event is accepted by you.



Priorities. Disappointed in Epic Games for the I Talk situation.A man who spreads positivity like no other gets banned because of PIXELS after supporting you for YEARS and spending thousands of dollars.A person who acts homophobic during your LGBTQ+ event is accepted by you.Priorities.

Fortnite fans start #FreeITalk movement on Twitter

ITalkFortnite's video and the cancelation of his SAC code have pushed players to protest against Epic Games' botched ToS. The #FreeITalk hashtag has gone viral on Twitter and is more popular than the recent Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass trailer leak. Thousands of tweets have been made in the last hour in support of these creators.

SnazzyBlocks @SnazzyBlocks #FreeITalk EPIC Games please find a way to make an exception. I understand that people who have been banned for the same reason would be furious, but ITalk has done more for your game than you know and has made a community around Fortnite cosmetics. I am me because of ITalk🇺🇸 #FreeITalk EPIC Games please find a way to make an exception. I understand that people who have been banned for the same reason would be furious, but ITalk has done more for your game than you know and has made a community around Fortnite cosmetics. I am me because of ITalk🇺🇸 https://t.co/cydmTuuYhu

Most of the tweets echo a similar opinion. The community has seen arbitrary bans from several major game studios. However, players thought Epic Games was going to be different than most AAA+ studios. Unfortunately, the recent bans make players think that Epic is no different.

SweetRabbit @SweetRabbitFN #FreeITalk & #FreeHYPEX



Epic, y'all slowly destroying the community Epic, y'all slowly destroying the community #FreeITalk & #FreeHYPEX Epic, y'all slowly destroying the community

HYPEX @HYPEX You can get away with anything in Fortnite (exploiting, bypassing downtime, going into unreleased playlists, creative exploits, cheating) but "Account Transfer" is the biggest crime lol. Like why does this rule exist? Isn't the "Bought/Cracked Account" rule enough? #FreeITalk You can get away with anything in Fortnite (exploiting, bypassing downtime, going into unreleased playlists, creative exploits, cheating) but "Account Transfer" is the biggest crime lol. Like why does this rule exist? Isn't the "Bought/Cracked Account" rule enough? #FreeITalk

Ben @bnwkr twitter.com/thisisitalk/st… I Talk @ThisIsITalk I'll try to keep updated as much as I can. I'm sorry for my actions. I'll try to keep updated as much as I can. I'm sorry for my actions. https://t.co/FiAb0NRRub This is so so disappointing. I am so angry and hurt at this. How can we get excited for an event today when one of the kindest and caring creators on the platform is treated like shit? #FreeITalk This is so so disappointing. I am so angry and hurt at this. How can we get excited for an event today when one of the kindest and caring creators on the platform is treated like shit? #FreeITalk twitter.com/thisisitalk/st…

oloɔƎ @EternalEcolo



#FreeItalk Epic games when someone merged their account three years ago (it was against tos) Epic games when someone merged their account three years ago (it was against tos)#FreeItalk https://t.co/EMs9P0CufS

This series of tweets has stolen all the thunder from the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 3. Though Epic Games is excited to offer players an exciting Chapter 2 Season 8 live event and an even better Chapter 3, thousands say they are no longer interested. It will be interesting to see how Epic Games reacts to this situation.

