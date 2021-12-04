Fortnite pro says he still hasn't received his prize money ($16,000) from 2020 tournament

It looks like Fortnite is running low on cash to pay for its esports tournament winners. On the one hand, Epic held tournaments worth millions of dollars in 2020, and on the other, it still hasn't paid the winners.

GXR teeq won his second Dreamhack finals back in September 2020. His first-place finish awarded him $16,000 in cash. Unfortunately, the Fortnite pro still hasn't received his cash prize. Even after over a year, teeq is still waiting for his payout.

Although teeq might be waiting for his money, others find the situation comical, especially after the recently concluded FNCS Grande Royale. GXR teeq had to complain about not getting $16,000 right after a tournament where he reportedly won $450,000.

GXR teeq gets trolled for asking for his Fortnite prize money worth $16,000

teeq certainly has been one of the most successful Fortnite pros in the last couple of years. Just based on his winnings in the last year alone, fans guess he has pocketed $250,000 in 2021. Clearly, fans find it weird that teeq is asking about the $16,000 Epic Games or Dreamhack owe him since 2020.

It is still unclear what the hold-up regarding teeq's prize money is. Since the September 2020 Dreamhack finals, the Fortnite pro has won several other Finals as well as Cash Cups. He hasn't complained about not receiving the prize for any other tournament, which might make it a special case.

Unfortunately, some players feel that teeq is not going to get his money from the Fortnite Dreamhack finals from 2020.

Allegedly, none of the Fortnite solo pros have received their Dreamhack 2020 payout

It seems like GXR teeq isn't the only Dreamhack 2020 winner who hasn't received his payout. According to some, Fortnite hasn't paid out any of the solo winners from the tournament, including teeq. Clearly, players find it a little bit disappointing that a big company like Epic Games messed up like this.

Hopefully, teeq's tweet brings the situation to Epic Games' attention and the organizers reach out to the players involved. The awareness would probably help teeq, and the other winners get the prize money that they won over a year ago. Any recognition that the Fortnite pro's tweet gets would also ensure something like this doesn't happen in the future.

Edited by R. Elahi