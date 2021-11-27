Will Fortnite and Apple come to an agreement? The state of Apple vs Epic Lawsuit in 2021

The Epic Games vs. Apple verdict for Fortnite came out earlier this year. As 2021 is coming to an end, players might be wondering how long before they can play the game on their iPhones and other Apple devices.

The verdict of the courtroom trial was essentially inconclusive about Fortnite Mobile's return. This is why fans are wondering if Epic Games and Apple can come to an agreement soon. This begs the question of what the current state of the Apple vs Epic Lawsuit is in 2021.

Fortnite Chapter 3 is right around the corner, and many players do not have PCs or consoles to play the battle royale game. Naturally, a lot of players are relying on the future of the Apple vs Epic Lawsuit in 2021. This is the only way they will be able to play the game, when it comes to iOS devices.

Could Fortnite Mobile return to iPhones (iOS devices) in 2021?

Most people saw the verdict of the Epic Games vs Apple dispute largely as a win for the tech giant. The court left it up to Apple to decide whether to allow Fortnite back on its devices. Unfortunately, the tech giant decided that it would be leaving that decision for after its appeal by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.

The appeal will not be decided for several months, and even after that, Apple wants Epic to agree to its original terms if it wants to reinstate Fortnite on iOS devices. This certainly seems improbable, as Epic Games is hoping to get a win in their cross-appeal.

Defaults @DefaultsBR As Expected, Apple won't allow Epic to reinstate their developer account again until the court's judgement becomes final and Epic can't appeal.



For how long: it's unknown but Tim Sweeny expects around 5 years. As Expected, Apple won't allow Epic to reinstate their developer account again until the court's judgement becomes final and Epic can't appeal. For how long: it's unknown but Tim Sweeny expects around 5 years. https://t.co/uL0zgLUXJh

Unfortunately, this means that Fortnite Mobile will not be returning to iPhone (iOS devices) in 2021. In fact, there is a huge possibility that they might not even return in 2022.

iPhone players might not be able to play Fortnite Chapter 3

It seems like iPhone players will be waiting a long time before they see Fortnite mobile return to the App Store. There is no way Apple is going to agree to a lesser commission on in-app purchases in the battle royale game. On the the hand, neither will Epic Games agree to give in to its claims of Apple creating a monopoly.

Unfortunately, it is the players who have to suffer due to the tussle between Apple and Epic Games. They are hoping that the appeal happens sooner, so they can get some information on the future of Fortnite mobile on Apple. For now, it is clear that no updates will come in time for Chapter 3.

