The Grotto will likely return in Fortnite Chapter 3, here is why

The Grotto was a popular location in Fortnite Chapter 2, before it was flooded by water. In an unfortunate incident, the A.L.T.E.R base was added to the map in Chapter 2 Season 2 before it became unusable in Chapter 2 Season 3. However, fans have reason to believe that it might return in Chapter 3.

Many leaks had already hinted that the water levels in The Grotto are decreasing. This made players believe that the POI might just return in Chapter 2 Season 8. However, with everything going on, it makes more sense to introduce it in Fortnite Chapter 3.

The theory about the Grotto returning to Fortnite Chapter 3 comes directly from Epic Games CCO Donald Mustard. It seems like Donald's Twitter banner was hinting at the Flipside all along.

Epic CCO Donald Mustard hints at the return of the Grotto in Fortnite Chapter 3

A few weeks ago, Donald Mustard updated his Twitter banner. The new image was of Agent Jones guarding the Fortnite Zero Point in a safe location. It was clear that the Zero Point is going to be safe in Chapter 3.

After hearing a lot about the Flipside, players assumed that this is where the Zero Point currently resides. However, upon a clear look, players soon realized that the facility where Agent Jones is keeping the Zero Point looks extremely similar to The Grotto in Fortnite.

HYPEX @HYPEX NEW DONALD MUSTARD BANNER!!



And the bio is "Reality Zero" NEW DONALD MUSTARD BANNER!!And the bio is "Reality Zero" https://t.co/E05CCnDTTU

Clearly, Epic Games started draining water from the popular Chapter 2 POI so that they could unveil the Zero Point in The Grotto in Fortnite Chapter 3.

The Grotto can be one of the older POIs in the Fortnite Chapter 3 map

Several map concepts for Fortnite Chapter 3 have shown how the new island will have a mix of new and old POIs. Right now, old POIs like Tilted Towers, Shifty Shafts, and Tomato Town are rumored to be part of Chapter 3. However, The Grotto would also be an interesting addition to the list.

fitzy @FitzyLeakz Fortnite Chapter 3: NEW AGE⚔️



After the Chapter 2 finale the New Age has begun, with a whole new island, Dragons, Old & New POIs and big castles. Medival war starts now🐉



[Check out the thread for Storyline, Loot Pool and more.] Fortnite Chapter 3: NEW AGE⚔️After the Chapter 2 finale the New Age has begun, with a whole new island, Dragons, Old & New POIs and big castles. Medival war starts now🐉[Check out the thread for Storyline, Loot Pool and more.] https://t.co/ie3lT0lwhT

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Fortnite Chapter 3 arrives on December 7th, 2 days after the end of Chapter 2 Season 8 live event. Once the Chapter 2 Season finale takes place, players will finally know what's in store for them in the future.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider