Fortnite is bringing back its second-worst POI for Chapter 2 Season 8 live event

Preparations for the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event have already reached the final stage. A week from now, the Cube Queen will unleash her wrath, and the island will be at her mercy. However, loopers are building the Guava Fort as a last resort to stop the Queen.

Players will slowly be able to witness the development of the Guava Fort in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. While it is exciting to see that they will get a new POI in the last week of the season, it is already becoming one of the worst Fortnite POIs.

A Twitter user recently made a render of the final stage of the upcoming Guava Fort Fortnite POI. Based on early reactions, it seems that if the final result is any similar to the render, fans have already deemed it to be the second-worst POI in the game.

Fortnite Guava Fort POI looks similar to The Fortilla

Back in Chapter 2 Season 3, loopers witnessed a bunch of buildings on small islands west of Slurpy Swamps. This was The Fortilla, where they could find the Ocean Boss.

However, The Fortilla went down in history as one of the worst Fortnite POIs, second only to Coral Castle.

The Guava Fort from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event reminds players of The Fortilla. After it got washed away in Chapter 2 Season 5, it seems like the unpopular POI has returned to the game.

This means Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will now have two of the worst POIs on the map together. Clearly, gamers could not wish for the season to get over any faster than it already is.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event to begin on December 4

The Guava Fort will be the hub of the 'The End' live event, with all the players helping the IO stop the Cube Queen. However, the official trailer for the live event makes it very clear that users are only in for complete annihilation.

Thankfully, Chapter 3 begins on December 7, meaning gamers will get to witness an entirely new map. Hopefully, this only includes the popular POIs from the previous chapters so fans can finally get rid of Coral Castle for good.

