"I laugh off hate comments": Meet DeadlyPG, the rising Fortnite star who plays with only his voice

When it comes to the world of battle royale games, Fortnite has become a household name. Despite the naysayers, haters, and unsavory individuals, the game has built an inclusive-ish community. While one can argue that the game has a long way to go, developers are indeed trying.

One of the key takeaway points of the game is how it enables people with disabilities to play. It offers audio visualization, numerous color filters, and other accessibility options, allowing more users to partake in the fun.

One such Fortnite gamer goes by the name of DeadlyPG. Despite the overwhelming odds, he manages to secure positions in numerous Cash Cups using only his voice.

In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Matthew Wilkins, DeadlyPG talks about his love for Fortnite, mastery over voice command, and roadmap into the future.

Q: Thank you for taking out time for the interview. Please tell our readers something about yourself

Szymon: Hello, my name is Szymon, I'm 17, and I was born with a disability called Spinal Muscular Atrophy. In simple terms, it means that none of my muscles work. They get worse over time. But I still play Fortnite, stream, and create content.

Q: The first thing I want to ask you is, do you feel Epic Games is doing enough to address accessibility in Fortnite?

Szymon: When compared to other games, Fortnite is ahead of its time. It has features like visualizing sound effects for people with hearing difficulties. It's definitely good, but I think there are many things that they could work on.

For instance, they aren't very focused on physical disabilities like mine. I think they could do a lot more. However, I would say that it's easier said than done. Given how diverse disabilities can get, it's not an easy task.

I can't necessarily blame them, given the amount they do. Furthermore, if they were to add support features or better input compatibility for devices, people would find ways to misuse it.

Q: I would like to congratulate you on your achievement in the competitive mode. Having said that, do you feel that in the coming years you can improve and get better?

Szymon: Oh yeah, definitely. When I started Fortnite, I couldn't even do simple things like editing or building structures. What's worse is that I thought I would never be able to do it. Now, after a year and a half of playing the game, it's become doable.

In the past, I never even thought that I would get to the Champions Division. I've now been in it for two seasons in a row. There's definitely a ceiling on my skill level, but I'm still very far from it. I'm still improving a lot, and I'm beating my record every week.

NEW WORLD RECORD AGAIN!!!! I GOT 63 POINTS (TOP 20%) IN A SOLO CASH CUP USING VOICE CONTROLS! NEVER EVER DONE BEFORE

30,000 PEOPLE PLAYED THIS CC SO I OUTPLACED 24K PPL

LET'S GOOOO

If I really try and cover up my mistakes, I think I can reach the top 10%. In the future, I want to reach the top 5% or maybe even the top 1% in Fortnite. But that's a long time from now.

Q: Speaking of competition, do you feel Epic should make Cash Cups that would cater to gamers with disabilities as well? Would that be a good idea, or do you think everyone should compete in the same Fortnite Cash Cup?

Szymon: Even if it's a one-time special tournament, I would love to see something like this. However, I enjoy going up against normally-abled players. When I outplace them, it feels satisfying. But yeah, I would love to see Fortnite make tournaments that specifically cater to people with disabilities.

It will be challenging to set up, but I guess Epic could do an "invite-only" tournament where they choose certain players from within the community. However, since disabilities are so different, the competition still wouldn't be fair.

For instance, I play using voice control, but there are others who play using QuadSticks. Nevertheless, I would still love to see Epic or some third-party host a tournament and create a level playing field.

Q: Moving on to the next question. I would like to know what got you invested in Fortnite in the first place? Given that you've played other battle royales, how did you conclude that Fortnite is the best game for you?

Szymon: I used to play games like Overwatch. That was when I first started with voice controls. However, I started improving at games when I began playing Rainbow 6 Siege. I played that game for a long time until early 2020. That's when Covid-19 hit.

I had nothing to do, so I began focusing on creating content. That's my biggest passion. Due to building mechanics, Fortnite is the best game to show off my talent.

At first, I was pretty terrible, but the more I played, the more voice commands I made, and I started to get better. That's when I realized that the game was good, and I was getting decent at it.

Q: Speaking of voice commands, how did it all get started? When did you first realize that you could play using your voice? Tell us the story.

Szymon: Before 2016, I didn't even know that voice controls existed. I thought it was something from sci-fi movies. I never thought it was possible, and if it were, I thought it would cost millions to access.

But one day, I saw this YouTube video of this guy playing League of Legends, using his voice as a challenge. I was like, "Woah, this actually exists". So I tried it out, bought the program, and I ended up playing a lot with it.

When I first began Fortnite, I was terrible. One day, a friend of mine jokingly said, "your 90's are so slow, you're terrible at the game". From that day onwards, I decided I wasn't going to be a "noob" anymore.

I started to make many voice commands and began to improve. It took a lot of practice. I didn't become good at the game overnight. Over time I got better, and here I am.

Q: Speaking of voice command, I've read hate comments stating that "voice command is cheating". Could you tell our readers why that isn't the case?

Szymon: I laugh off hate comments. I don't take them to heart. I understand why people may think it's cheating if they've never watched me play before or done it themselves.

The reason it's not cheating is that I still play at a disadvantage. There is a delay between voice input and reaction in-game. However, I don't blame others for not understanding. Most people don't even know that voice control exists.

Q: Where do you see yourself in the future? Not in terms of competitive playing but a roadmap.

Szymon: My main goal is to one day be able to monetize my Fortnite content. Turn it into a proper career and do it for a living. I would love to hit 100,000 subscribers on YouTube and followers on Twitch.

It took 7 years for my YouTube videos to routinely get above 100 views, 6 years to get 1k followers on Twitter, 4 months of straight grinding creative to do 90s, 1.5 years to get my first decent tournament placement.

Some of y'all give up way too fast. Be patient and keep going.

Those are my current goals. It might take a year, five years, or maybe even longer. But, I want to become a content creator or die trying. I would also love to play more tournaments to get better content.

Stuff like FNCS, qualifiers, World Cup, etc. However, at the end of the day, I just want to produce the best content that I can. Hopefully, during the process, I'll also be able to inspire people and show them that anything is possible if you put your mind to it.

Q: Tell us what Fortnite means to you and how it has impacted your life.

Szymon: Fortnite is a platform to express myself. I have fun while connecting with so many people around the world. What Fortnite did by building such a big game is truly amazing. For me, the game means everything.

I've had the most amount of success as a content creator, thanks to Fortnite. The game is just awesome. It's revolutionary, and I'm happy to see it still flourishing. I don't think that Fortnite will ever die.

Q: Thank you once again for taking the time out for this interview. Before we part ways, I would like to ask you to leave our readers with a few words.

If people had a more positive outlook in life, they would realize that someone always has it worse than them no matter how bad their situation is. Once you understand that, life becomes better. You become happier and more productive.

Another thing I would want to say is to laugh more. This is one of the biggest things that keeps me from being sad. So, be more positive and laugh more. Those are my biggest outtakes in life.

