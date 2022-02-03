Midas and his team are already on the Fortnite Chapter 3 island, new evidence shows

New evidence from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, indicates that Midas and his crew have returned.

The last time we saw Midas was in the animated comic for The First Shadows set. It is unknown when that took place in the game's timeline, but it was his last appearance in real-life chronology.

The villain could step up to the forefront of the lore once again in Chapter 3. Areas across the map, especially in the new Covert Cavern POI, have hidden evidence that Midas is already back.

The following evidence proves Midas' return in Fortnite Chapter 3

A new YouTube video by PlayStationGrenade shows off the recently added Covert Cavern location. It explains what players can find in the POI and how it came into existence.

The place is massive and the Imagined Order has arrived in full force. There is a gym, a shower area, a kitchen, drilling spots, and some secret rooms that players can discover.

Knusperfrosch (Schwanenwald) @schwanenwald @chaos_agentm @Jonatha94144572 @FortTory Midas' snowboard glider we got for Winterfest 2021 has a tagline "He is watching". So let's hope that's not a bait but a hint that Midas --or at least a version of Midas who is not an amnesiac Looper & frozen to ice-- survived the Flip & is hiding on Ch3 Island, gathering intel @chaos_agentm @Jonatha94144572 @FortTory Midas' snowboard glider we got for Winterfest 2021 has a tagline "He is watching". So let's hope that's not a bait but a hint that Midas --or at least a version of Midas who is not an amnesiac Looper & frozen to ice-- survived the Flip & is hiding on Ch3 Island, gathering intel https://t.co/T6BZC0iRe3

One of them has a golden llama statue hanging on the wall. Midas has a touch that can turn everything to gold. Along with references to Meowscles and Skye, that indicates the team has made its return.

Throughout Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, there have been other subtle hints that point towards Midas and his friends. Cuddle Cruisers, a Landmark east of the Artemis island, has various references to Chapter 2 Season 2.

Players can find a sketch of the Device, Midas' Gilded Scepter, and the GHOST logo in a book at Cuddle Cruisers. There are also several golden M logos spread throughout the restaurant.

Rift Lord J @VminxYoonmin @AltaCalls Seeing as we're getting hints that Midas and the Ghost/Shadow crew are returning, maybe some IO versions of them? 🤔 @AltaCalls Seeing as we're getting hints that Midas and the Ghost/Shadow crew are returning, maybe some IO versions of them? 🤔👀

Golden Pillows can also be found in Bunker Jonesy's car at The Joneses point of interest. While he has officially returned in any capacity, these hints may prove that he and his team have made it to the flipped Fortnite island.

This raises the question as to why he and his team are back. The obvious answer is to finish what they started in controlling the island, the Loop, and the Zero Point.

