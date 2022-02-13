6 Fortnite Bosses who are hard to beat, ranked

Since the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 2, loopers have seen the rise of a new gaming concept. This concept revolves around the introduction of NPC mythic bosses that spawn across the map.

Mythic Bosses are dedicated to a particular season's battle pass or as a storyline character. At the start of every season, the boss wields mythic weapons that they use to eliminate loopers who stand against them.

They can also be eliminated by the loopers, to get that same mythic weapon and a key card to a prestigious vault which contains epic or legendary loot. Currently in Chapter 3, bosses and AI have become a child's play.

Here are the six hardest bosses that were tough to beat in Fortnite's history.

6 Fortnite Bosses who were tough to beat

1) The Foundation

Chapter 3 has seen one of the most overpowered bosses in Fortnite history, The Foundation, who could be found in the Sanctuary POI. He carries a Mythic MK-7 assault rifle that could be wielded by the looper who eliminates him. He also has the ability to create an energized ball like a rock and throw it at his threat.

He remains neutral unless he feels threatened or gets attacked by opposing loopers. What makes him even more powerful is that he has higher health stats and more aim accuracy towards opponents.

2) Wolverine

The Wolverine boss was added to the middle of Chapter 2 Season 4. He was one of the most intimidating bosses of that season due to his fearful look and reputation in the Marvel universe.

He sported his mythic claws which were also attainable by defeating him. He could be found wandering around near Weeping Woods POI with murderous intent. He also has a special ability to self heal and run at higher speeds that could overthrow any defense.

3) Midas

One of the cleverest bosses to ever exist in Fortnite was Midas. He resided in the Agency carrying a mythic drum gun, one of the most broken and overpowered weapons of all time.

He also had agency guards on his side, protecting the area that made it even more difficult to beat him. His key aspect in combat was his deadly tracking skills and aim. In fact, some loopers started to consider that the AI boss uses aimbot.

4) Gunnar

Gunnar can be found as a boss at Covert Cavern in Chapter 3 Season 1. He has the mythic Stinger SMG and the key card of covert cavern's vault in his possession.

Not only can he use the Stinger, but he also throws grenades and uses his special dash attack where he would rush towards the Looper, dealing about 36 damage. This boss also has the current movement mechanics of the game, including sliding and usage of zip lines.

5) Brutus

The only boss that could go hand in hand with Midas is Brutus himself. His main base is the POI, Grotto, where he wields a Mythic Minigun along with various other support agents working under him.

Due to the immense fire power that he keeps in his gun and accuracy during combat, he becomes a tough boss to beat.

6) Predator

The predator is a boss that only defeats the majority of loopers but hunts them till they oppose a threat. He had a peculiar mythic "cloaking device" that allowed anyone to use invisibilty for a short period of time. This made the boss hard to detect and also intimidated most of his opponents.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul