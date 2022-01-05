×
Create
Notifications

It takes over 100 rocks to beat 'The Rock' (Foundation) in Fortnite, here's why 

&#039;The Rock&#039; (The Foundation) can be taken out in the most grueling yet ironic way possible in Fortnite Chapter 3 (Image via Epic Games)
'The Rock' (The Foundation) can be taken out in the most grueling yet ironic way possible in Fortnite Chapter 3 (Image via Epic Games)
Michael A Daugherty
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 05, 2022 12:08 AM IST
Feature

Chapter 3 Season 1's feared boss walks around the Sanctuary in Fortnite and is voiced/based on acting superstar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Named the Foundation, this character carries a massive HP pool with high shields against those who wish to take him down for his weapon.

With some trial and error, a group of friends decided to bring a little irony into Fortnite and challenged the Foundation to a rock fight. Many minutes later, they finally downed the boss after pelting him repeatedly with no one weapon other than the stones/coal they used.

'The Rock' can be taken down with rocks in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

If another squad wants to tackle this challenge, they'll need to hit the Foundation with roughly 115 rocks to deplete his health and shield bars. A Reddit thread revealed the entire process of the first team scrambling around using rocks to defeat 'The Rock.'

Dwayne Johnson has officially joined Fortnite as The Foundation #fortniteflipped https://t.co/fWjR297bvc

Fans and Fortnite gamers immediately flew to the jokes surrounding the event as Dwayne Johnson was taken out by the nickname he based his legacy upon. Others are a little skeptical of the total number of rocks, as the math was added up.

The Foundation has 2600 total health, according to a commentor, and he estimated that it would take around 130 hits from a rock to beat him. It's unclear where the extra damage came from throughout the video, but when looked at frame per frame, the squad managed to do so in under 120.

The Foundation said the holidays are over! #Fortnite #FortniteChapter3 https://t.co/sgbx7yN2T9

The Foundation shouldn't be taken lightly, as he is difficult to defeat and make it out alive with regular weapons. Taking him on with just rocks will take excellent planning, evasive building, and perfect teamwork.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Bragging rights can certainly be obtained after completing this feat, not to mention the Mythic MK that drops from the Foundation's inventory. Fortnite players continue to find the most creative ways to play the game, but just be prepared for a long fight if you decide to eliminate 'The Rock' with rocks.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी