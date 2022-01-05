It takes over 100 rocks to beat 'The Rock' (Foundation) in Fortnite, here's why 

Chapter 3 Season 1's feared boss walks around the Sanctuary in Fortnite and is voiced/based on acting superstar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Named the Foundation, this character carries a massive HP pool with high shields against those who wish to take him down for his weapon.

With some trial and error, a group of friends decided to bring a little irony into Fortnite and challenged the Foundation to a rock fight. Many minutes later, they finally downed the boss after pelting him repeatedly with no one weapon other than the stones/coal they used.

'The Rock' can be taken down with rocks in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

If another squad wants to tackle this challenge, they'll need to hit the Foundation with roughly 115 rocks to deplete his health and shield bars. A Reddit thread revealed the entire process of the first team scrambling around using rocks to defeat 'The Rock.'

Fans and Fortnite gamers immediately flew to the jokes surrounding the event as Dwayne Johnson was taken out by the nickname he based his legacy upon. Others are a little skeptical of the total number of rocks, as the math was added up.

The Foundation has 2600 total health, according to a commentor, and he estimated that it would take around 130 hits from a rock to beat him. It's unclear where the extra damage came from throughout the video, but when looked at frame per frame, the squad managed to do so in under 120.

The Foundation shouldn't be taken lightly, as he is difficult to defeat and make it out alive with regular weapons. Taking him on with just rocks will take excellent planning, evasive building, and perfect teamwork.

Bragging rights can certainly be obtained after completing this feat, not to mention the Mythic MK that drops from the Foundation's inventory. Fortnite players continue to find the most creative ways to play the game, but just be prepared for a long fight if you decide to eliminate 'The Rock' with rocks.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider