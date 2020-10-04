Fortnite: How to beat Wolverine

Wolverine may be the hardest boss in Fortnite to date. This may come as a surprise, but there are a number of factors that make this boss feel harder than the others. If you’ve been having a tough time with the fight, don’t worry, you’re not the only ones.

What makes Wolverine so tough in Fortnite?

Most boss fights were a piece of cake. The bosses were often more of a nuisance than a serious threat. In part, this is because the AI in Fortnite was very forgiving to the player. Bosses never played that aggressively and didn’t really seem to know what to do about builds.

Common strategies for dealing with most bosses in Fortnite often include hiding behind cover, either natural or constructed, and firing a well-aimed assault rifle at the boss’s head until the fight is over. Depending on the boss, this could take one or two clips, but the fight is usually done quickly either way.

Wolverine is fundamentally different to your usual Fortnite boss, however. Because he can only use melee attacks, the AI governing his control focuses entirely on getting close to wherever is engaged with him. This alone makes the fight more difficult as players won’t be able to use their usual strategies to avoid damage during the fight.

To make matters worse, Wolverine reportedly has the most health of any boss in Fortnite, and may even regenerate health over time. His claws also deal massive damage and hit in a wide radius, making it nearly impossible to avoid damage if he gets up close. Then, on top of all that, once you have him downed you need to eliminate him or he’ll pick himself back up in just a few seconds.

What can you do to beat Wolverine in Fortnite?

Now that we know what makes the Fortnite Wolverine fight different, we can begin to formulate a strategy to beat him. Early exploits have been found which make the fight much easier.

If you get Wolverine’s attention, climb up a structure, then delete the ramp you used to climb up, Wolverine should simply stand below, confused and unable to get close. For this to work, you should make sure Wolverine is far enough away that his lunge attack can’t reach you. If you pull this exploit off successfully, however, it basically guarantees that you can eliminate him easily.

However, if for some reason you are not able to do that, either because there isn’t enough time or space or because it gets patched out, then you should go into the fight with an alternate strategy.

Ideally, make sure you have at least one assault rifle and one shotgun for the fight, and anything else you find along the way to supplement them. Be sure to pick up some materials for the fight as well, and make sure you walk in with plenty of ammo. While shields may be a bit harder to come by, they definitely make the fight a little bit easier by giving you that little extra bit of time you might need.

You’ll want to start the fight off strong, so try to land multiple headshots in the first round of firing. When Wolverine approaches, however, don’t be afraid to retreat. Remember that Fortnite gives you more options than just shooting, you should build an escape route (and destroy the path behind you) to avoid letting him in too close.

Prioritize having a retreat path and keeping your life total high as you whittle his health pool down. Once he goes down, however, you should fire on him with everything you have, especially your shotgun when you get close enough. Hopefully, by using more guns and resources than you would on any other Fortnite boss, you’ll be able to take down Wolverine on your own and complete your challenge.