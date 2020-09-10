Fortnite: Wolverine Week 3 Challenge, Find Wolverine’s trophy in Dirty Docks

If you want to unlock your own Wolverine outfit for Fortnite then you need to complete all of the Fortnite Wolverine challenges. If you’ve done all of the previous week’s challenges, then you’re ready to complete Week Three’s challenge, finding Wolverine’s trophy in Dirty Docks.

Where are the Dirty Docks in Fortnite

In case you’ve managed to avoid having the Dirty Docks POI added to your map in Fortnite, then the Dirty Docks are on the Eastern coast of the Fortnite island, roughly at the center. The specific location you need to go to within the Dirty Docks is on the southern end of the POI.

On the southern end there is a lone industrial harbor with a building sitting atop it. Simply fly into the building and look around for the trophy inside, it should be kept within a small closet. Once you find it, pick it up. Once you do, the challenge is completed and you can go about the rest of the game as you please.

Challenges in Fortnite

This week's #Fortnite Wolverine challenge features a Sentinel Head at Dirty Docks!



Here's where to find it 👇https://t.co/GXJCmYCHLl — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) September 8, 2020

Advertisement

Challenges like this are usually a way to keep Fortnite players coming back to the island week after week, giving them something to work for with a fairly sizable reward at the end of it all. And this strategy has worked well for Fortnite and its players.

This season’s challenges have been especially good as the challenges have tied into the various characters’ backstories, most well known comics, movies, and so on. In this way, you aren’t just completing a meaningless list of chores in order to earn some reward, you’re experiencing the characters’ stories in order to learn more about them.

For Wolverine, this challenge takes players to the Sentinel Graveyard, a meaningful location as the Sentinel arc was one of the earliest threats to the X-Men. Sentinels were robots made to seek out and destroy mutants. They were meant to represent how contemporary society rejected people who were different, and how the X-Men needed to be strong enough to overcome them.

Players can look for such details in all of the special challenges in this season.