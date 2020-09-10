Fortnite: Fan favorite supervillain, Venom, coming soon, here’s what we know about him

Venom is one of the most iconic and identifiable supervillains in the Spider-Man comics. An alien symbiote with a taste for brain matter, this villain tends to bind itself to otherwise normal, or even heroic, individuals and encourage them to do evil. And soon, you can let this parasitic alien bind with you on Fortnite.

Venom comes to Fortnite

We don’t know exactly when Venom will be available, our current best guess is with the next week. However, with the images, sounds, and icon for a Venom Punch Card added, we know the character will be available soon.

Of course, just because Venom hasn’t been officially brought to Fortnite yet doesn’t mean players can’t get a taste of the character ahead of time. The newest LTM, Marvel Knockout, allows players to use the Venom symbiote in a fight against other superpowered teams.

found these two images of Venom and BlackPanther in the files pic.twitter.com/fHRCpCjYCx — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) September 10, 2020

A VENOM PUNCHCARD GOT ADDED pic.twitter.com/S6bOH2IM5l — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) September 10, 2020

Venom Challenges pic.twitter.com/TA921BzeTD — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) September 10, 2020

Venom's Smash & Grab pic.twitter.com/RtArodzKhg — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) September 10, 2020

How might Venom be incorporated into Fortnite

This season of Fortnite has faithfully reproduced some of our favorite characters in the game so far, with many of them having special emotes unique to their character, and having locations and challenges which tie in to their stories. Therefore, we can speculate that if Venom is getting their own punch card and unique skin, there may be some flavorful locations and emotes as well.

With the Venom superpower already introduced in the LTM, it’s possible that this power could be coming to Fortnite Battle Royale as well. Additionally, from both the comics and films we know that one of Venom’s weaknesses is loud, high frequency sounds, so be on the lookout for any challenges that take place at a belltower.

If Venom’s on their way, will Spider-Man tie in as well?

Spider-Man is arguably one of the more relatable Marvel superheroes, and recent leaks suggest that the cocky webslinger is in the game as well. Venom might be part of a series of Spider-Man themed challenges.

Players should be on the lookout for anything which could tie in to the hard working Daily Bugle photographer in Fortnite until more is discovered.