Fortnite The Foundation Challenges: Where to find Gunnar in Chapter 3

The Foundation's Fortnite quests are available now and players are rushing to complete them. Completing all of them will unlock each cosmetic that is currently available for that skin.

One of the challenges involves defeating the brand new Imagined Order (IO) boss, Gunnar. This powerful boss holds the keycard to the vault as well as the potent Mythic SMG. With the vault quickly becoming one of the best places to loot in all of Fortnite, this article will provide more information about where players can find Gunnar and how they can eliminate him.

Where to find Gunnar in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Gunnar can only be found in Covert Canyon, the POI that arrived in Fortnite update v19.20. Players can either enter through the hole in the mountain or by flying down the wind tunnel.

Either way, they'll end up in the main area of the POI where Gunnar can be found. The boss NPC is hostile and will attack players as soon as he detects them.

Gunnar can be found in this area (Image via Epic Games)

In order to assist in eliminating Gunnar, players need only land one shot in the many that will eventually lead to his demise. This can be easily achieved in Squads, Trios, or Duos. However, in Solos, players will more than likely need to eliminate him completely on their own.

Just like IO guards, Gunnar will get knocked down if there are still IO Guards fighting around him. Fortnite gamers will need to eliminate him or eliminate everyone else in order to complete the challenge.

Timeless Order @timelessorder Don't forget to battle Gunnar in the IO's Covert Cavern! Like The Foundation, he has an unique set of skills to truly make him formidable.



Here's a gif made by the wonderful people at the Fortnite Wiki. Don't forget to battle Gunnar in the IO's Covert Cavern! Like The Foundation, he has an unique set of skills to truly make him formidable.Here's a gif made by the wonderful people at the Fortnite Wiki. https://t.co/ZMpFyM6y8G

Once he has been defeated, players will get the keycard to the vault and the new Mythic SMG, so defeating him will certainly leave players in good shape for the rest of the match.

ItsPrismatical @ItsPrismatical NEW Mythic Gunnar's Stinger SMG In Fortnite Chapter 3 NEW Mythic Gunnar's Stinger SMG In Fortnite Chapter 3 😱 https://t.co/I7DT6cseec

Here are all the challenges players need to complete to unlock the cosmetics:

Visit Mighty Monument, a Seven Outpost, and the Sanctuary.

Use shield potions in a single match (4).

Snipe an opponent with a sniper rifle while crouching.

Deal melee damage to opponents (100).

Search chests or ammo boxes at Covert Canyon (3).

Hire a character and travel 1,000 meters with them.

Complete all Page One challenges.

Assist in eliminating Gunnar.

Deal headshot damage with common or uncommon weapons (500).

Deal damage to opponents from above with SMGs or Shotguns (1000).

Land at a Seven Outpost and finish top 10.

Complete all quests.

These quests are live now and players should try to get them completed as soon as possible.

