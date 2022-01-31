Fortnite player uses AI to replicate Jonesy's face in real life, the results are surprising

One of Fortnite's iconic characters saw a slight upgrade as a player used technology and a little finesse to create a realistic replication of his face. Jonesy, a popular NPC who's been around since the beginning of the game, isn't that far off from a real person after this enhancement.

Knusperfrosch (Schwanenwald) @schwanenwald

Since Ch2S5 I felt John Jones is basically Donald Mustard's self-insert.🤔 (Although Mustard more resembles Battlehawk without a beard.) @l2thhour Hm. The eyes are subtly different.Since Ch2S5 I felt John Jones is basically Donald Mustard's self-insert.🤔 (Although Mustard more resembles Battlehawk without a beard.) @l2thhour Hm. The eyes are subtly different.Since Ch2S5 I felt John Jones is basically Donald Mustard's self-insert.🤔 (Although Mustard more resembles Battlehawk without a beard.)

As some viewers pointed out, this version of Jonesy could easily blend in with a crowd of people and might even represent well-known personalities in the Fortnite world. Twitter is already buzzing with reactions and jokes surrounding this interesting AI transformation.

Fortnite's Jonesy turns into a real person

While it's not perfect, this transformation below does a decent job at hitting all of Jonesy's features, from his blonde hair to his nose. There are some discrepancies, however, that many users brought to light in the comments.

12th Hour @l2thhour I got AI to make Jonesy into a real person I got AI to make Jonesy into a real person😂 https://t.co/B1rg0jo92F

Some Twitter users are relating the real-life version of Jonesy to William Zabka, the American actor who starred in the Karate Kid movies. Fortnite recently came out with the Karate Kid collaboration, so comparisons were quick to emerge.

Other real-life people are being tied to this image of Jonesy as well, such as popular professional streamer, Tfue. Images are popping up to either join the fun or toss a light jeer towards Tfue and his similarities to the transformed Jonesy.

Default Jonesy is sprouting out of the woodworks from this AI generated image from Twitter user @l2thhour. As more gamers take a look at the comparison, more people are being roped in for further analysis, cementing how much Jonesy could fit in with a regular crowd.

Yoshidex64 @yoshidex @l2thhour To me this will always be the real life Jonesy. @l2thhour To me this will always be the real life Jonesy. https://t.co/innbOyqBp9

The differences between Epic Games's Jonesy and the generated image are relatively clear as commentors stated. They explained that his jawline isn't quite as sharp and his eyes aren't as round.

Technology will continue to advance, meaning images like these might soon spread across the internet in droves, forever bringing Fortnite characters to life.

