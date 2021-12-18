Cobra Kai confirmed for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Cobra Kai and Johnny Lawrence may be heading to Fortnite Chapter 3 soon. Discovered within the game files are encrypted cosmetics related to the franchise. Sadly, as of now, leakers have been unable to figure out a potential release date.

Nevertheless, based on numerous collaborations in the past, a speculative release date would be sometime during the last week of December. Given that Season 4 of Cobra Kai airs on December 31, cosmetics should be added before that occurs.

Fortnite x Cobra Kai collaboration: The cosmetics

In addition to a speculative timeline, only sprays related to the collaboration have been discovered in terms of cosmetics. So far three have been decrypted by leakers. They are:

Cobra Kai

Miyagi-Do

Eagle Fang

It's currently unclear how players will redeem these sprays. However, based on speculation, they may be able to earn them through in-game challenges or by redeeming codes.

In addition to sprays, given how popular the show has become on Netflix, character skins may also be added to the game. Johnny Lawrence is bound to make an appearance for this collaboration alongside Mr. Miyagi.

What cosmetics can players expect and how much will the cosmetics cost?

In addition to the sprays and skins, the collaboration is likely to also feature emotes, gliders, and back blings. As always, the cosmetics will be divided into numerous bundles in the item shop.

According to Fortnite leakers, there may be two distinct sets of cosmetics. One featuring the newer Cobra Kai series and the other the "old school" Karate Kid franchise.

There is also a 4th Season of Cobra Kai releasing later in December! We could be getting a #Fortnite X Cobra Kai (Karate Kid) collab very soon! A new string "Teachings of Miyagi" was added today as well as a new shop background.There is also a 4th Season of Cobra Kai releasing later in December! We could be getting a #Fortnite X Cobra Kai (Karate Kid) collab very soon! A new string "Teachings of Miyagi" was added today as well as a new shop background.There is also a 4th Season of Cobra Kai releasing later in December! https://t.co/NAOLBLQ0Xe

If the cosmetics for the collaboration are given their own identification tag, they may cost a bit more than usual. The skins could cost 1,500 to 1,800 V-Bucks, while the complete cosmetic bundle may cost somewhere between 2,100 and 2,300 V-Bucks.

Will there be a Creative Hub and map for the collaboration?

Despite the show having a cult following, it's unlikely that the collaboration will be as large as Naruto. While the Creative Hub may be changed to reflect collaboration, the chances of having a Creative map are low.

Nevertheless, with Epic Games focusing on Creative maps in Fortnite Chapter 3, it's too soon to tell. Hopefully, leakers and data miners will be able to obtain more information regarding the collaboration over the coming weekend.

