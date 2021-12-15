Fortnite Chapter 3 XP Glitches: Top 5 best creative XP maps with code

Fortnite players can now rely on Creative mode to get massive amounts of XP. Following the introduction of Accolade Devices in the game mode, the community has come across a plethora of XP glitches.

Here are five Fortnite Chapter 3 XP glitches that players can activate in Creative maps and get surprisingly high amounts of XP in no time.

Five best Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Creative XP glitches

1) Candoonks seven in one edit course: 0088-7954-2363

The seven-in-one edit course map is full of XP glitches. To activate the most beneficial glitch, players need to enter gate 4 and place a floor and a pyramid in the empty patch on the roof.

Thereafter, they must complete the course and reach the pyramid. The final step is to create a floor above the pyramid and run against the wall. In a few seconds, the character will reach a spot where the game breaks and grants the course completion XP constantly.

2) G6T 1v1 Map: 3890-9555-5290

This is a unique Fortnite Creative map where players need to find certain hidden spots that offer massive amounts of XP.

When players enter the map, they'll be able to get 20,000 XP just by interacting with a hidden item in the water. The best way to reach the item is building four floors starting from the edge of the map.

Another XP location can be found in the water surrounding the island, and YouTuber Whoods explained how to find it in a recent video:

It is recommended that players keep switching between both locations once the XP output starts decreasing.

3) Pro FFA Arena map: 3794-8637-4359

This is undoubtedly the easiest glitch that hasn't been patched with the latest 19.01 update for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. To activate it, players simply need to start the game, jump over the ramp and reach the safe area.

The safe area has an option called "Check your stats". Players can check their stats countless times and get XP for doing so.

4) Hotel Fight: 9118-1451-9915v71

The Hotel Fight map in Fortnite grants a ton of XP to players for doing literally nothing. After entering the map, they simply need to interact with an invisible button that is located in the safe area.

After interacting with the button, players need to perform any emote and they'll receive continuous XP.

As soon as the XP stops, loopers can repeat the process and the glitch restarts as well.

5) OG Prison Breakout: 7049-4741-6757

Instead of following the arrows, players need to jump in a hole that can be seen on the right side of the prison. They then have to break two gates by standing near them for about 10 seconds.

Breaking both the gates grants 6,000 XP, and by repeating the steps, players can easily earn more than 25,000 XP in just eight minutes.

Also Read Article Continues below

The glitches mentioned above were reported to be working after the 19.01 patch for Fortnite. However, Epic Games might fix these glitches, so players should try them out as soon as possible.

Edited by Sabine Algur