Fortnite Drake's treasure map locations: Where to find X spots in Chapter 3 Season 1

The Uncharted x Fortnite collaboration is officially live. In the Item Shop, players can pick up skins and cosmetics for Nathan Drake, Chloe Frazer and more. This collaboration is not solely based in the Item Shop, though.

In Fortnite, Drake's treasure maps have been added to the game. These are a collaborative rendition of the treasure maps of old and can now be found as they have just gone live. Here are the locations of the treasure maps in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite Drake's treasure map: Locations, how to use and more

Since treasure always gives players exceptional loot, many are wondering what locations Fortnite's treasure map can be found in. Fortunately, there are plenty of places they can obtain one.

Drake's treasure maps, as they have been dubbed for the collaboration, can be found in normal chests, rare chests, on the floor and in supply drops. The only main loot location that they can't be found in is vending machines.

There is also currently no NPC that sells the maps, though that may change in the future.

Fortnite Drake's treasure maps will work exactly the same as other treasure maps have worked, but in case this is the first time someone has picked one up, here's how to use them.

When holding the map, players will see several dashes in a row. These point players in the direction of the treasure. When they switch to a weapon, since it's not always a good idea to run around holding something that can't shoot, the lines will go away.

When the map is in the players' possession, the buried treasure will glow yellow so players can see where it is. However, when they drop the map, that aid will go away.

Players will then need to hit the buried chest six times in order to fully unearth it. When it's looted, players will walk away with likely a couple of purple or gold weapons, setting them up well for the rest of the game.

The full collaboration with Uncharted (Image via Epic Games)

It is theoretically possible to unearth a buried treasure without Drake's treasure map, but that would require players to randomly pickaxe the ground and hope they get lucky. The odds are slim, but not zero.

