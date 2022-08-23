10 secrets from the Fortnite x Dragon Ball update you may not know about

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has set a new benchmark for collaborations. The latest season spans multiple realities and timelines from Star Wars to Naruto. Besides bringing older players back to the game, this season has also cemented newfound respect in the hearts of current players.

The latest Dragon Ball X Fortnite collaboration is among the best crossovers the game has ever seen. Besides the iconic characters to play, players also got their hands on new mythics from the franchise. There are also a plethora of new Dragon Ball oriented challenges that extol the gameplay.

While players are aware of the majority of the elements of the latest crossovers, there are a few elusive ones that they don't know. This listicle will look at 10 secrets from the Dragon Ball collab update.

Fortnite x Dragon Ball is full of secrets

1) Easter Egg

Fortnite is infamous for hiding Easter eggs on the map. A random refrigerator on the map a few seasons earlier was an Easter egg for the Indiana Jones crossover. Similar is the case with the latest collab. The Kame House lookalike Easter egg has been on the map since Chapter 3 Season 1. Located on a far island, the house has now been converted into the Kame House.

2) Kamehameha

Players were ecstatic when they found out about the new mythics in the game. Kamehameha is undoubtedly the most popular mythic weapon in the game right now. Players can now pulse their opponents from a distance in the iconic Dragon Ball fashion. Although the mythic is easy to acquire, players cannot stack Kamehameha.

3) Second Battle Pass

Fortnite X Dragon Ball is undoubtedly one of the unique collabs to date. While players can purchase cosmetics from the item shop, the game also. A second Battle Pass offers players various challenges that can be completed for rewards. Players must rise through the ranks like any other Battle Pass to get all the rewards.

4) Bulma NPC

Bulma is one of the most beloved characters from the Dragon Ball franchise. While players can purchase the outfit from the item shop, the developers have also introduced the character as an NPC on the map. She spawns in the Kame House and serves a purpose. Players can purchase Kamehameha and Kintoun from Bulma NPC.

5) Battle Bus Balloon

Fortnite developers have been pedantic when it comes to the Dragon Ball collab. The crossover has been in development for a very long time. Developers have furnished a somewhat perfect crossover. The Battle Bus' Balloon is an exemplar of this. Besides the Battle bus being styled in a collabs design grammar, the balloon atop the bus is shaped like a Dragon Ball. It's an easy-to-miss detail

6) 1v1 (Versus Board)

Ever since the launch of Fortnite, players have been demanding a 1v1 mode. After all these years, they finally got one. Well, almost. The bounty boards across the island have been replaced with the versus boards. Players can now register for a 1v1 showdown inside the Battle Royale mode and fight out an opponent while chasing the storm.

7) Kamehameha Duel

Kamehameha is a fun mythic to use. The feeling of obliterating one's enemy with a powerful beam is unmatched. While most Fortnite players have already got their hands on the mythic, they don't know that Kamehameha can be used to duel. Collison provides for an impressive spectacle. Players can experience it on Dragon Ball island.

8) Beerus KI Emote

The God of the destruction of Universe 7, Beerus made his way into Fortnite with the Dragon Ball collaboration. The outfit is reactive and can be purchased from the item shop for 1500 V-Bucks. While not every other Dragon Ball character reacts to the Boosting KI emote, Beerus has a built-in reaction. Whenever Beerus emotes, the white aura of KI turns purple.

9) Fortnite x Shueisha

It has been leaked that Epic Games has entered into an IP collaboration with Shueisha, a publishing company with many impressive manga titles under its umbrella. Fortnite's recent foray into the anime vertical indicates something similar. Players can expect other anime collaborations if the rumors are true in the upcoming seasons.

10) Birthday Event

Released in 2017, Fortnite has been online for five years now. Over this period, the game has seen many changes and evolved into one of the best Battle Royale games in the world. Players will soon be getting an all-new birthday event to commemorate the game's fifth anniversary. It is speculated that the event will introduce new challenges and weapons into the game.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

