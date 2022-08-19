Fortnite player finds a perfect counter for Kamehameha

Fortnite players have had a lot of trouble countering Kamehameha so far. The energy attack was released as a Mythic ability with the v21.40 update on Tuesday, August 16. Fortunately, it turns out that there is a simple counter to it.

Kamehameha is currently the most devastating attack in the game. It is capable of dealing more than 200 damage to players in just a few seconds and is also incredibly powerful against structures.

Breckin Mathias 🎙️ @BreckinMathias When you're playing Fortnite and the enemy uses a Kamehameha When you're playing Fortnite and the enemy uses a Kamehameha https://t.co/hwfPhHPgYa

However, the truth is that the attack can be stopped easily. Players can either shoot down a player who is using the Mythic ability, or they can simply use a Boogie Bomb. Yes, the Boogie Bomb trick still works and is very effective against Kamehameha.

Fortnite players can easily stop Kamehameha

What makes Kamehameha so powerful is that it can be used from longer distances. The energy attack can also be combined with the Nimbus Cloud to hit enemies from above.

Players have struggled to stop this attack and it's especially difficult for those who are not very good at moving quickly around the map. One of the biggest counters to Kamehameha is mobility, but a Boogie Bomb is also incredible.

As you can see in the video above, the Boogie Bomb is very effective against Kamehameha. Fortnite players don't even have to hit the enemy directly with it as the radius of the bomb is quite big.

Furthermore, if an enemy is already using the energy attack, the Boogie Bomb can be used to stop it, which makes it one of the most useful items in Chapter 3 Season 3.

Many players remember how good the Boogie Bomb was in Fortnite Season X. This season, many players struggled against BRUTE mechs, which were considered incredibly overpowered. However, Boogie Bombs could be used to stop players from using them, which made them a must-have item.

Where to find Kamehameha in Fortnite?

Kamehameha comes from two loot sources. The first one is a Dragon Ball machine which can be found in certain locations on the island. This machine sells the Mythic ability for 250 Gold, and the ability comes with three charges.

Players can also obtain the Nimbus Cloud from these vending machines. This is another Mythic item that is incredible for mobility. The item can be used to move quickly around the map and redeploy the glider. Considering that the Nimbus Cloud's cooldown is 20 seconds, it is extremely valuable at every stage of the game.

Kamehameha can be purchased from special vending machines on the island (Image via Epic Games)

Another loot source is a capsule. These capsules fall from the sky every few minutes and players can extract them. While this is a cheap way of obtaining new Mythic items in Fortnite, areas around capsules are very dangerous as many players try to extract them.

Kamehameha is a limited-time item and will most likely be vaulted on Tuesday, August 30. Epic Games has revealed that the Dragon Ball Super challenges will expire on this day, which is why we can expect the Mythic items to be vaulted as well.

On August 30, Epic will release another major update, v21.50, which will be the last major update of the season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta