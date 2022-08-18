Fortnite's Dragon Ball Mythics are so overpowered that they have no counter

Two Dragon Ball Mythic items have been added to Fortnite Battle Royale, and they and are incredibly overpowered. The items were released with the v21.40 update on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

The first Mythic item is the Kahehameha energy attack, which is very devastating against both players and structures. The second Mythic item is the Nimbus Cloud, a fantastic mobility item.

Unfortunately, the two items have caused a lot of controversy, despite being in the video game for only one day. Players believe that these Dragon Ball Mythics are overpowered and are hoping that Epic Games nerfs them soon.

Kamehameha is terrifyingly powerful when combined with Nimbus Cloud

Having a Dragon Ball Super collaboration wouldn't be interesting without the Kamehameha. The move is iconic and is a big part of the anime, so it's amazing that Epic Games has added it to Fortnite Battle Royale.

Unfortunately, the Dragon Ball Mythic item is very powerful, and players have struggled to counter it. The energy attack does 100 damage to players on impact and another 40 damage per second. Considering that it lasts for three seconds, this is more than enough damage to take down enemies who have full hit points.

Additionally, the item deals 250 damage per second to structures, which is incredibly devastating. It is capable of shredding a fully built metal wall in two seconds, so it's not surprising that the attack is not available in Competitive game modes.

While the damage is insane, what makes Kamehameha even more powerful is the fact that it can be used mid-air. The move is perfect when combined with the other Dragon Ball Mythic, the Nimbus Cloud.

The Nimbus Cloud allows players to jump high in the air and redeploy the glider every 20 seconds. This is arguably the best mobility item in the game at the moment, especially because players can stop gliding at will and perform the Kamehameha. This aerial attack is incredibly powerful, and many players have gotten a lot of victories because of it.

How can Fortnite players get the Dragon Ball Mythic items, and will they be nerfed?

The Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud can be obtained from different loot sources. The primary source is a capsule that falls from the sky every two minutes. Players can get both Mythic items by extracting the capsule.

Capsules are similar to supply drops. They are marked on the map, which is why many players go for them.

Another source is the Dragon Ball vending machine. These machines can be found in several locations on the map, including Coney Crossroads and Rocky Reels. They allow players to purchase the Mythics for 250 Gold each. Players can also purchase them from Bulma over at the Kame House.

Considering how many players have complained about the new Mythic items, it won't be surprising if Epic Games releases a nerf for them soon.

While the Nimbus Cloud is generally considered balanced, the Kamehameha is incredibly overpowered and could be hit with a nerf.

