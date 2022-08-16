Where to find the Nimbus Cloud in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Epic Games has added the Nimbus Cloud to Fortnite Battle Royale with the Dragon Ball Super collaboration. This is both a cosmetic item and a gameplay item that players will be able to use for mobility.

Instead, the cloud is a Mythic ability which is perfect for moving all over the island quickly. It was released with the v21.40 update on Tuesday, August 16, along with many other Dragon Ball Super items.

The latest update has added two Mythic items, Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud. Both can be used in a Fortnite Battle Royale match, and if used properly, they can give players a huge advantage.

Read on to find out how to find the Nimbus Cloud in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 and what it is used for.

Where to find Nimbus Cloud in Fortnite

The new Mythic item is used for mobility. It is similar to another Mythic item that was once in the game, the Witch Broom. During Chapter 2 Season 4, Fortnite players were able to obtain the Silver Surfer's Board, which is another item that is almost identical to the cloud from Dragon Ball Super.

The Silver Surfer's Board was dropped by Stark Supply Drones during Marvel's season, and the new mobility item is obtained in a similar way. Epic Games, on their official blog, described the cloud as follows:

"Falling from the sky in deliveries invented by Capsule Corp throughout each match, pick up the Kamehameha and launch a devastating energy beam at anyone who crosses your path, or call on the Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) to take flight around the Island." - Epic Games

Not only will the Nimbus Cloud allow players to move quickly over the map, but it will also allow them to redeploy their gliders, which makes this item very valuable.

To obtain the Nimbus Cloud, players will have to pick up a capsule. According to Epic Games, more capsules will appear as the storm closes, which means that most end-game circles will be all about Dragon Ball.

Furthermore, the mobility item is not available in Competitive playlists. However, one exception will be the Tournament of Power, which will come on Thursday, August 18. This will be a Duos tournament that will reward players with three different cosmetic items.

Cosmetic items

Besides gameplay items and map changes, the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration has also brought numerous cosmetic items to the video game. The most popular cosmetics are Goku and Vegeta, who have been released as skins with multiple styles.

The Nimbus Cloud is a glider that can be purchased from the Item Shop for 800 V-Bucks. The cosmetic item can also be obtained by purchasing the Dragon Ball Gear Bundle for 2,600 V-Bucks. Aside from the cloud, the bundle includes the Space Pod glider, Fusion! Hah!! emote, Kamesennin's Staff pickaxe, and Kamesennin's Shell back bling.

These four items cost 2,600 V-Bucks when purchased separately, but their price has been lowered to 1,800 V-Bucks in the bundle.

Unlike the cloud, which is both a gameplay and a cosmetic item, it appears that the Kamehameha attack is only a Mythic ability. However, Epic Games may release it as an emote in the future.

The Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration will end at the same time as Chapter 3 Season 3. However, cosmetic items may leave the Item Shop after a week or two as they are unlikely to stay in the shop for a month.

