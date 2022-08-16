Fortnite is streaming Dragon Ball Super episodes in-game for free

Dragon Ball Super fans now have a new way of watching their favorite anime! Fortnite is streaming it for free, and fans worldwide simply need to download the game, join an exclusive island, and watch the anime.

As many players know, Epic Games released the v21.40 update for Fortnite Battle Royale on Tuesday, August 16. The major patch has brought the long-awaited collaboration, lots of new cosmetic items, and new gameplay features.

The collaboration is perfect as both the video game and the anime are very popular and have millions of fans globally. Fortnite loopers can now watch the anime by simply joining a Creative island, as it will stream six episodes.

Dragon Ball Super is now streaming in Fortnite

Starting August 16, Fortnite users can board a cruise ship developed by Vysena Studios and enjoy watching Dragon Ball Super. Although Epic hasn't revealed the island code yet, it will most likely be 3137-9391-7999, and gamers can find it in the Discover tab.

The cruise ship features a giant screen that will stream six different anime episodes. It will be a limited-time event, as it ends on the same day as Chapter 3 Season 3, i.e., September 17.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey From August 16 until September 17, 2022, fans of the Dragon Ball Super series, as well as those discovering it for the first time, can board a cruise ship created by the team at Vysena Studios, to chill out watching select Dragon Ball Super episodes! From August 16 until September 17, 2022, fans of the Dragon Ball Super series, as well as those discovering it for the first time, can board a cruise ship created by the team at Vysena Studios, to chill out watching select Dragon Ball Super episodes! https://t.co/moXkuAJxy1

Here's the list of Dragon Ball Super episodes available in Fortnite:

Episode 09 : Thanks for Waiting, Lord Beerus! A Super Saiyan God is Born at Last!

: Thanks for Waiting, Lord Beerus! A Super Saiyan God is Born at Last! Episode 10 : Show Us, Goku! The Power of a Super Saiyan God!!

: Show Us, Goku! The Power of a Super Saiyan God!! Episode 11 : Let's Keep Going, Lord Beerus! The Battle of the Gods!

: Let's Keep Going, Lord Beerus! The Battle of the Gods! Episode 13 : Goku, Surpass Super Saiyan God!

: Goku, Surpass Super Saiyan God! Episode 81 : Bergamo the Crusher vs. Goku! Whose Strength Reaches the Wild Blue Yonder?!

: Bergamo the Crusher vs. Goku! Whose Strength Reaches the Wild Blue Yonder?! Episode 98: Ah, the Uncertainty! A Universe Despairs!!

Epic will release a separate island code for each episode, allowing users to watch them without roaming around the Creative island.

This is the perfect opportunity for Fortnite Battle Royale players to become familiar with one of the most popular anime shows of all time. Furthermore, Dragon Ball Super fans can explore the Fortnite world and possibly start playing the popular video game.

When will collaboration end?

The Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration will officially conclude with the last day of Chapter 3 Season 3. However, some parts of it will finish earlier.

For example, users will be able to watch anime episodes in the Creative mode until the current season ends. However, exclusive challenges that reward players with the Shenron glider will be removed on August 30, at 4 am Eastern Time.

Furthermore, Epic hasn't revealed how long Dragon Ball skins will stay in the Item Shop. They will most likely be available for at least one week.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer