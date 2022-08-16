Fortnite update 21.40 patch notes: Dragon Ball Super skins, Daily Bloomgle POI, Flying Nimbus Mythic, and more

Although the downtime for the Fortnite update v21.40 is still in session, most of the content has been leaked. These leaks have revealed the bulk of new content being added in and almost all of it pertains to the Dragon Ball Super collaboration.
The Battle Bus is getting a makeover, new mythic items are being added, Dragon Ball Super episodes will be streamed in-game, and the Item Shop is booming with energy. Here are all the major updates from v21.40.
Fortnite update v21.40: Dragon Ball Super craze
1) Dragon Ball Super Skins
In total, there are four main skins available for the Dragon Ball super collaboration. Goku will have four styles (Base Skin, Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan Blue, and Ultra Instinct), while his counterpart Vegeta will have three styles (Base Skin, Super Saiyan, and Super Saiyan Blue).
The other two characters, Bulma and Beerus, will only have a Base Skin each. However, based on the new leaks, Bulma will have a variant too. In addition to skins, there will be several other cosmetic items which will be up for grabs as well. Here's how much all the cosmetics will cost in-game:
- Goku & Beerus Bundle: 2,700 V-Bucks
- Vegeta & Bulma Bundle: 2,300 V-Bucks
- Gear Bundle: 1,800 V-Bucks
- Goku Skin: 2,000 V-Bucks
- Beerus: 1,500 V-Bucks
- Vegeta: 1,800 V-Bucks
- Bulma: 1,200 V-Bucks
Note: Cosmetics are available for purchase in the Item Shop.
2) Daily Bloomgle POI
The Daily Bloomgle POI is finally ready to take shape in Fortnite Chapter 3. After being in-game for two and a half seasons, this change will be welcomed by the community.
The Daily Bloomgle has been redesigned with a lot of water being added to the POI. It's unclear if this will change in every match, but for the time being, Cannons have been re-added to the POI, alongside a pirate ship.
3) Flying Nimbus Mythic and Kamehameha Ability
As foretold by leakers, the Flying Nimbus has been introduced to the game as a Mythic. Players will be able to use it to move about and escape from opponents. However, given that it works like the Witch Broom Mythic, there will be a cooldown period after each use.
In addition to this new mythic item, Kamehameha's will be usable in the Battle Royale Mode as well. Sadly, given how powerful they are, they will not spawn on the island. Loopers will have to look for them via air-drops.
4) Dragon Ball Super POIS
In addition to the changes occurring at the Daily Bloomgle POI, players will be able to visit the Dragon Ball Super island via Creative Mode. This is the code: 3137-9391-7999.
While on the island, they'll be able to interact with other players, undertake tasks, fight, and watch episodes of Dragon Ball Super on the big screen. This mode will be available until the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.
5) X-4 Stormwing update
It's unclear why, but the X-4 Stormwing has been updated yet again in Chapter 3. The vehicle will now cause 50 damage to players on exploding, while inflicting 800 damage to buildings. Looks like Epic Games is taking the kamikaze concept a bit too seriously.
Additionally, the vehicle can now be impulsed with an Impulse Grenade and will instantly kill players if it impulses on top of them. Speaking of impulsiveness, players can no longer redeploy after jumping off the plane. They'll have to either land or crash dive into opponents.
6) New NPCs
Four new NPCs have been added to the island following this Fortnite update. They are:
- Noir
- Sabina
- Bulma
- Blackheart
Bulma can be found on a small island off the coast of the main battle island. Since the Daily Bloomgle is getting a pirate ship, it's likely that Blackheart will spawn in that location. For Sabina and Noir, it's unclear where they'll spawn on the island.