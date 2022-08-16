Fortnite update 21.40 patch notes: Dragon Ball Super skins, Daily Bloomgle POI, Flying Nimbus Mythic, and more

Although the downtime for the Fortnite update v21.40 is still in session, most of the content has been leaked. These leaks have revealed the bulk of new content being added in and almost all of it pertains to the Dragon Ball Super collaboration.

The Battle Bus is getting a makeover, new mythic items are being added, Dragon Ball Super episodes will be streamed in-game, and the Item Shop is booming with energy. Here are all the major updates from v21.40.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Here is some images of the Dragon Ball x Fortnite Battle Bus VIA @FNBRNewsJP Here is some images of the Dragon Ball x Fortnite Battle Bus VIA @FNBRNewsJP https://t.co/7KYcKqtxXh

Fortnite update v21.40: Dragon Ball Super craze

1) Dragon Ball Super Skins

In total, there are four main skins available for the Dragon Ball super collaboration. Goku will have four styles (Base Skin, Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan Blue, and Ultra Instinct), while his counterpart Vegeta will have three styles (Base Skin, Super Saiyan, and Super Saiyan Blue).

The other two characters, Bulma and Beerus, will only have a Base Skin each. However, based on the new leaks, Bulma will have a variant too. In addition to skins, there will be several other cosmetic items which will be up for grabs as well. Here's how much all the cosmetics will cost in-game:

Goku & Beerus Bundle: 2,700 V-Bucks

Vegeta & Bulma Bundle: 2,300 V-Bucks

Gear Bundle: 1,800 V-Bucks

Goku Skin: 2,000 V-Bucks

Beerus: 1,500 V-Bucks

Vegeta: 1,800 V-Bucks

Bulma: 1,200 V-Bucks

Note: Cosmetics are available for purchase in the Item Shop.

2) Daily Bloomgle POI

The Daily Bloomgle POI is finally ready to take shape in Fortnite Chapter 3. After being in-game for two and a half seasons, this change will be welcomed by the community.

The Daily Bloomgle has been redesigned with a lot of water being added to the POI. It's unclear if this will change in every match, but for the time being, Cannons have been re-added to the POI, alongside a pirate ship.

3) Flying Nimbus Mythic and Kamehameha Ability

As foretold by leakers, the Flying Nimbus has been introduced to the game as a Mythic. Players will be able to use it to move about and escape from opponents. However, given that it works like the Witch Broom Mythic, there will be a cooldown period after each use.

HYPEX @HYPEX KAMEHAMEHA STATS:



- Damage: 100 on impact & 40 per second i think (could change after downtime)

- Builds Damage: 240 on impact and 240 per second (also could change after downtime)

- 1.2 second charge duration

- 3 seconds beam duration

- 15 seconds cooldown KAMEHAMEHA STATS:- Damage: 100 on impact & 40 per second i think (could change after downtime)- Builds Damage: 240 on impact and 240 per second (also could change after downtime)- 1.2 second charge duration- 3 seconds beam duration- 15 seconds cooldown

In addition to this new mythic item, Kamehameha's will be usable in the Battle Royale Mode as well. Sadly, given how powerful they are, they will not spawn on the island. Loopers will have to look for them via air-drops.

4) Dragon Ball Super POIS

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey From August 16 until September 17, 2022, fans of the Dragon Ball Super series, as well as those discovering it for the first time, can board a cruise ship created by the team at Vysena Studios, to chill out watching select Dragon Ball Super episodes! From August 16 until September 17, 2022, fans of the Dragon Ball Super series, as well as those discovering it for the first time, can board a cruise ship created by the team at Vysena Studios, to chill out watching select Dragon Ball Super episodes! https://t.co/moXkuAJxy1 The island code is 3137-9391-7999 twitter.com/iFireMonkey/st… The island code is 3137-9391-7999 twitter.com/iFireMonkey/st… https://t.co/LcRL6uaKOk

In addition to the changes occurring at the Daily Bloomgle POI, players will be able to visit the Dragon Ball Super island via Creative Mode. This is the code: 3137-9391-7999.

While on the island, they'll be able to interact with other players, undertake tasks, fight, and watch episodes of Dragon Ball Super on the big screen. This mode will be available until the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

5) X-4 Stormwing update

HYPEX @HYPEX PLANES UPDATED!



- Damage on explode: 50 to players, 800 to builds

- Can be impulsed with Impluse Grenades and it insta kills you if it impluses on you

- You can no longer re-deploy after jumping out PLANES UPDATED!- Damage on explode: 50 to players, 800 to builds- Can be impulsed with Impluse Grenades and it insta kills you if it impluses on you- You can no longer re-deploy after jumping out https://t.co/WgW0B3UNbD

It's unclear why, but the X-4 Stormwing has been updated yet again in Chapter 3. The vehicle will now cause 50 damage to players on exploding, while inflicting 800 damage to buildings. Looks like Epic Games is taking the kamikaze concept a bit too seriously.

Additionally, the vehicle can now be impulsed with an Impulse Grenade and will instantly kill players if it impulses on top of them. Speaking of impulsiveness, players can no longer redeploy after jumping off the plane. They'll have to either land or crash dive into opponents.

6) New NPCs

Four new NPCs have been added to the island following this Fortnite update. They are:

Noir

Sabina

Bulma

Blackheart

Bulma can be found on a small island off the coast of the main battle island. Since the Daily Bloomgle is getting a pirate ship, it's likely that Blackheart will spawn in that location. For Sabina and Noir, it's unclear where they'll spawn on the island.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi