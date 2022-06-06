Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: All NPC locations and what they offer

NPCs have always played a massive role in Fortnite. Be it in the Save The World (STW) mode or Battle Royale (BR), they're front and center in most endeavors.

While the ones in STW will remain the same for the most part, those in the BR mode change every season.

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 live and running, NPCs have been shuffled around once more. A few familiar ones have remained as they were last season, while others have been vaulted and replaced.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 NPC locations and offerings

Currently, there are 25 NPCs located on the island. While most are scattered across various POIs and landmarks, a few are clustered in select regions. Here's where each one is found:

Lil' Whip - Coney Crossroads: Shield Fish (145), Slurp Mushroom (50), and prop Disguise (75).

Rustler - Shifty Shafts: Meat (15), Corn (10), and Harpoon Gun (40).

The Paradigm - Seven Outpost II (Northwest of Logjam Lumberyard): Repair Torch (50), DMR (100), and Grenade (24).

The Scientist - Synapse Station: Rift (250), Coconut (40), and Reveal Storm Circle (175).

The Origin - Seven Outpost III (Northeast of The Daily Bugle): Combat SMG (250), Harpoon (40), and Med Kit (25)

The Visitor - Launchpad (Southeast of The Daily Bugle): Boom Sniper Rifle (600), Rift (250), and Reveal Storm Circle (175).

Sunbird - The Temple (Northeast of The Daily Bugle): Ranger Assault Rifle (250), Shadow Tracker (400), and Shockwave Grenade (36).

Guaco - Greasy Grove: Shield Keg (250), Two-Shot Shotgun (250), and Meat (15).

Mancake - Rocky Reels: Challenge Mancake.

Bao Bros - Condo Canyon: Cabbage (10), Firefly Jar (150), and Shield Fish (145).

The Imagined - Seven Outpost V (West of Rave Cave): Shield Keg (250), Hammer Assault Rifle (100), and Small Tip (500).

Cuddle Team Leader - Rave Cave: Marksman Six Shooter (400), Firefly Jar (150), and Prop Disguise (75).

Stash'd - Chonker's Speedway: Cow Catcher (100), Chonker's Tires (50), and Hire NPC (100).

Haven - Ridgeline Ranger Station (West of Coney Crossroads): Rift-To-Go (340), Klomberry (25), and Hire NPC (100).

Jonesy The First - The Joneses: The Dub (600), Chug Splash (96), and Hire NPC (100).

Ludwig - Unmarked location (Southeast of The Joneses): The Dub (600), Meat (15), and Hire NPC (100).

Bunker Jonesy - Next to the large house in The Joneses: Tent (400), Pro Fishing Rod (30), and Hire NPC (100).

Mullet Marauder - The Joneses: The Dub (600), Med-Mist (25), and Hire NPC (100).

Metal Team Leader - Shroom Chalet (Northwest of Reality Falls/Tree): Striker Pump Shotgun (400), Shockwave Grenade (36), and Hire NPC (100).

Cuddlepool - Shroom Chalet: Sidearm Pistol (50), Shockwave Grenade (36), and Hire NPC (100).

Quackling - Shroom Chalet: - Shockwave Grenade (36), Stinger SMG (400), Hire NPC (100).

Kyle - Logjam Lumberyard: Tent (400), Chug Cannon (600), and Apple (10).

Cryptic - Rave Cave: Heavy Sniper Rifle (400), Repair Torch (50), and Med-Mist (25).

Fishstick - Sleepy Sound: Pro Fishing Rod (30), Jellyfish (200), and Hire NPC (100).

The Foundation - Seven Outpost VII (East of Sanctuary): Striker Burst Rifle (100), Cow Catcher (100), and Chonker's Tires (50)

Readers can view the below video for more information on Fortnite's NPCs:

Note: The locations of NPCs and their offerings in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 may be subject to change as the season progresses.

Which NPC in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 should loopers visit?

Well, it solely depends on what kind of services they need. Users can visit The Origin, The Visitor, Sunbird, Guaco, The Imagined, Jonesy The First, or Ludwig for weapons. However, those looking to hire NPCs can visit Fishstick, Cuddlepool, Metal Team Leader, or Bunker Jonesy.

Aside from buying weapons and hiring NPCs, gamers can also purchase other services and utility items. They can reveal the next storm circle, activate a rift, and even obtain a prop disguise.

