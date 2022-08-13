Where will the Kame House be in Fortnite? POI explained

The Kame House will be added to Fortnite Battle Royale with the next major update. Epic Games has officially confirmed the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration, and its release date has been revealed as well.

The upcoming collaboration could be the biggest collab in Fortnite history. After all, millions of active players will have a chance to grab some of their favorite anime characters.

Aside from the addition of Dragon Ball outfits, many other changes will be made thanks to the collab. There will be new map changes, challenges, and even a mini-event. The Kame House will be added to the game as well and its location has been revealed.

Kame House is coming to Fortnite and this is where it will be located

It appears that Epic Games has been preparing the Dragon Ball collaboration for a long time. Chapter 3 of Fortnite Battle Royale was released in December 2021 and it brought a new map to the game. The Chapter 3 map has many islands, and one of them has stayed in the game for three seasons, without playing a huge role.

The Fortnite developer intends to use the island for the Kame House, which is why it's been in the game for so long.

As you can see in the video above, the house is located on the eastern side of the island. One can find it by moving east of Launchpad or south of Looper Landing.

Looper Landing is another important location in Fortnite Battle Royale as this is where survivors landed after the entire island flipped for Chapter 3. The Kame House is located just south of it, but it hasn't been updated yet.

At the moment, there is an easter egg at this location. By landing here, players can find a capsule that is used in Dragon Ball. The location will be updated with the v21.40 update on Tuesday, August 16.

More map changes will come with next Fortnite update

Besides the Kame House, players can expect a few more changes to come with the next Fortnite Battle Royale update. Epic Games has revealed that The Daily Bugle will receive changes with the v21.40 update, which is great news.

The location has been in the game since the release of Chapter 3, but it hasn't been popular for a few months. Adding it to the first season of the chapter made a lot of sense since Spider-Man was included in the Battle Pass. However, the location is no longer popular, despite being one of the best landing spots in Chapter 3 Season 3.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



-Capsule Corp (Dragon Ball Collab)



-Fortress Vader



-Pleasant Park (Is below the Bugle in the flilside and the flipped Bloom Icon is in the files)



-Something entirely else

#Fortnite Here's some possible POIs the Daily Bugle might change into (This isn't a confirmation):-Capsule Corp (Dragon Ball Collab)-Fortress Vader-Pleasant Park (Is below the Bugle in the flilside and the flipped Bloom Icon is in the files)-Something entirely else Here's some possible POIs the Daily Bugle might change into (This isn't a confirmation):-Capsule Corp (Dragon Ball Collab)-Fortress Vader-Pleasant Park (Is below the Bugle in the flilside and the flipped Bloom Icon is in the files)-Something entirely else#Fortnite https://t.co/PKREpMkADH

The Reality Tree has recently expanded to this location, which means that it will change very soon. It is possible that The Daily Bugle will be transformed into another Dragon Ball location.

Besides the popular anime, Epic Games has also added Darth Vader to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, which is why many players believe that The Daily Bugle could be transformed into the Fortress Vader.

Darth Vader's castle is located on the volcanic world of Mustafar, while The Daily Bugle is located within a dormant volcano. Adding this stronghold would make a lot of sense and the Fortnite Chapter 3 island would look incredible with it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta