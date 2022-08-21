Fortnite Beerus skin secretly reactive to two emotes

The most recent Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super collaboration brought several popular anime characters into the game. Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma are now part of the metaverse that Epic Games has been trying so hard to build. Interestingly, the developers also included a couple of Easter eggs as part of the collab.

One of the most interesting Easter eggs that came with the Dragon Ball collab involves the Beerus skin. The skin is inspired by the God of Destruction from Universe 7 in the Dragon Ball Super anime and manga, and it seems like the popular character is reactive to two emotes in the Battle Royale game, leaving a super cool effect.

The Dragon Ball Super x Fortnite collab came with a Power Unleashed pass. Players can complete all the levels and earn seven free rewards, with the Shenron Glider being the ultimate one. However, the Boosting Ki and Charging Up emotes from the free pass are much more interesting than the glider.

Beerus skin from Fortnite x Dragon Ball collab comes with an Easter egg

The Dragon Ball Super collaboration arrived in Epic Games' Battle Royale game on August 16. This not only includes cosmetic items but several quests that can help players earn free rewards. Unfortunately, all the anime skins from the collab can only be bought using V-Bucks, with Goku being the most expensive of them all, costing 2,000 V-Bucks.

Players can either buy the skins separately or as part of the Goku-Beerus and Vegeta-Bulma bundles. Unfortunately, the Beerus skin doesn't come with a lot of cosmetics, outfit styles, or emotes to make buying him lucrative enough. However, his reactive style to the two free emotes might help a lot of players change their minds.

The one thing that left players disappointed was how the Boosting Ki and Charging Up emotes did not change colors when used with the Super Saiyan form of Goku and Vegeta; ideally, the aura around the characters should turn yellow or blue when the emote is used. However, it still remains white and looks extremely underwhelming.

Thankfully, both the emotes are reactive to the Beerus skin in Fortnite. When used with the God of Destruction, the aura from the Boosting Ki and Charging Up emotes turns purple. This Easter egg alone could be the reason why players might want to splurge 1,500 V-Bucks to buy the Beerus skin.

All the Power Unleashed rewards from the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collab

Even though players might have to spend money to enjoy the Beerus Easter egg in the game, the reactive emotes are completely free. One can get them by unlocking levels five and seven of the Power Unleashed questline. This offers players the motivation to grind the Dragon Ball challenges.

Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super Power Unleashed quests (Image via FNBR/Twitter)

Other rewards from the questline include:

Five battle pass levels

Smiling Goku emoticon

Dragon Radar back bling

Super Saiyan Blue Goku spray

Bulma's Wink emoticon

Fusion! spray

Shenron Glider

The challenges will gradually become available, and players will have to wait for a few days to complete all of them. However, if they are too eager to get all the rewards, they can also purchase them for 1,800 V-Bucks.

