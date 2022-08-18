Fortnite x Dragon Ball quest guide: How to eliminate opponents

The much-awaited Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration is finally here, and players can now play as their favorite characters from the popular anime. Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma skins have arrived in the item shop, along with several other cosmetics. Unfortunately, these come with a hefty price tag that not many players can afford.

Thankfully, Epic Games has exciting rewards for free-to-play players who cannot spend money to buy the Dragon Ball cosmetics. A range of Power Unleashed quests is available, with the Shenron Glider being the ultimate reward for completing all the quests. Besides the glider, players can also earn five Battle Pass levels and other free Dragon Ball cosmetics.

The Fortnite x Dragon Ball challenges comprise several items that have arrived as part of the collab. Collecting Capsules or using Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud will help players complete several of these challenges. However, some of these challenges are pretty simple, such as the one that requires the player to eliminate enemies.

Fortnite guide for eliminating enemies to complete quest

One of the upcoming Fortnite x Dragon Ball challenges is eliminating five opponents. This doesn't need to be done in a single game, and players can attempt to complete the challenge in as many games as they want. Gamers can can complete the challenge in the classic Battle Royale mode. However, those who aren't as good at building can also head over to the Zero Build mode to carry out the task.

The main objective in Fortnite Battle Royale is to be the last one standing. There are several ways to go about this. Players can hide and wait till the other 99 players take each other out or succumb to the storm. On the other hand, some people like to increase their kill count by taking down anyone who comes in their way.

Clearly, eliminating enemies is one of the most basic skills that almost every player has learned. There is no shortcut to eliminating players in the game except by taking fights and killing the opponent. Players simply need to have good aim or building skills to overpower their enemies.

Every free reward in Fortnite x Dragon Ball collab

The popular anime collab comes with a series of Power Unleashed quests, including seven sets of challenges. Completing each set will reward players with a Dragon Ball. In order to unlock the free Shenron Glider, players need to collect all seven Dragon Balls and have 120M Power Level. This is certainly a long grind, but players can enjoy other free rewards along the way, such as:

Five battle pass levels

Smiling Goku emoticon

Dragon Radar back bling

Super Saiyan Blue Goku spray

Bulma's Wink emoticon

Fusion! spray

Boosting Ki emote

Charging Up emote

Power Unleashed quests for Fortnite x Dragon Ball collab (Image via Epic Games)

Players can also purchase all these rewards for 1,800 V-Bucks if they do not want to complete all the challenges. However, the exciting quests make the ongoing Dragon Ball collab even more fun.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh