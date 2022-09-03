Fortnite: 4 members of 'The Seven' go missing with only one hint 

Loopers thought Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: Vibin' was a break from all the turmoil on the island after The Seven defeated Dr. Slone. Unfortunately, the chaos has just begun as the Chapter 3 Season 2 live event leaked a snapshot of Geno, the leader of the Imagined Order. The Seven now face a much larger threat as the island faces great danger once again.

As members of The Seven tried to save the island from the wrath of Geno, four of them have now gone missing with only one hint. The Foundation was the first member to disappear from the island all by himself. He was briefly followed by The Visitor and The Sisters, who can no longer be found on the island.

Only The Scientist, Paradigm, and Origin are taking care of the island as other members of The Seven have disappeared mysteriously. It is clear from the dialogues of the remaining NPC members of The Seven that something serious is on its way with the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Are The Seven close to finding Geno in Fortnite?

The IO and The Seven have been at war for ages as both of them want control of the Zero Point. While the Imagined Order wants to keep the loop intact and prevent anyone from escaping it as they try to harness its power, The Seven wants to set the loop free.

Since Chapter 2 Season 6, the Zero Point has been safely protected by Agent Jones and The Seven. The IO, led by Dr. Slone, has made several attempts to regain control of the Zero Point.

After all, these attempts failed, and Slone possibly met an unfortunate end, Geno took matters into his own hands. Once an image of him appeared during the Collision live event, Jones and Foundation instantly went after him.

It seems like Jones and The Foundation reached out for help after leaving the loop. It is possible that they informed other members of The Seven in Fortnite about how serious the situation was and called reinforcements to help them find Geno.

Since Chapter 3 Season 4 is going to be all about throwbacks, it is possible that players might have to wait a little longer to finally meet Geno. Fortunately, his skin design has already been leaked in one of the Fortnite skin surveys, so players have a fair idea of what he looks like with his majestic armor.

When will the missing members of The Seven return to Fortnite?

Based on all the hints available in the Battle Royale game and the latest edition of the Marvel x Zero War comic, it seems like The Seven has come across Geno and is taking the help of Marvel to fight him. A few days ago, the first look of Geno was finally revealed in the comic book, which was also followed by an in-game look appearing in one of the Fortnite skin surveys.

They published his design in the new survey and his first official appearance will be in the Fortnite/Marvel collaboration comic! FIRST LOOK AT GENOThey published his design in the new survey and his first official appearance will be in the Fortnite/Marvel collaboration comic! FIRST LOOK AT GENO 🔥They published his design in the new survey and his first official appearance will be in the Fortnite/Marvel collaboration comic! https://t.co/h3v1HRCNuK

Once the storyline from the comic book arrives in the game, it is possible that all the missing members of The Seven might return to the island. It is also possible that the Marvel x Zero War might not be enough to deal with Geno, and the threat will make its way to the island soon.

Loopers will soon face Geno with all the members of The Seven in Fortnite by their side.

