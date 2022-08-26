Fortnite art concept gives us first look at supervillain Geno

Every great story has an ultimate villain and in Fortnite, this evil figurehead is known as Geno. Who or what this entity is is currently unknown. Although loopers got a first-hand look at him in the cut-scene of the Chapter 3 Season 2 live event, no one really knew what he looked like underneath the mask until today.

Some time ago, concept art was leaked online, which provided fans with a first look at Geno's face. Much like the villains of past seasons in Fortnite, his appearance is rather stern and intimidating to look at. However, there's a lot more than meets the eye at first glance. That being said, it's time to explore more about Geno and his role in the metaverse.

HYPEX @HYPEX Out FIRST look at Geno's Concept Art! (he has more styles) Out FIRST look at Geno's Concept Art! (he has more styles) https://t.co/rQ7SlDtVEO

Geno, the arch-villain of Fortnite's metaverse

Right off the bat, Geno appears to be some sort of mystical being, clad in pure white armor. This would make sense, as something similar was showcased in the in-game event. However, it would seem that this is just one of his forms. Based on the leaked concept art, he has a different version of himself.

Now, while it can be argued that these are just artistic impressions, things are never that straightforward in Fortnite. If it's true that there are different versions or alter-egos of himself, his role in the metaverse would be something like that of Marvel's Kang the Conqueror.

Jaykey 👑 @JayKeyFN @HYPEX I have a feeling Geno is like the Fortnite version of Kang @HYPEX I have a feeling Geno is like the Fortnite version of Kang https://t.co/ikt6H4BVEr

Since the Imagined Order had possession of The Zero Point for perhaps eons, it's easy to assume that Geno had time to play around with realities and the space-time continuum. This would explain why Geno has several different forms and appearances. But readers may be asking, "How do we know that it's Geno?"

Geno or not to Geno, where's the proof?

Following the leak of this concept art, a snippet from the Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War comics was also posted. In this, a conversation can be seen taking place between two individuals (most likely, Geno and one of The Sisters). After an attempt to kill Geno seemingly failed, it looks like he is offering his opponent a choice:

"This is ridiculous, you're still my blood. Just ask and I'll let you live... Send you somewhere safe."

To which, the other character replies:

"I have...a better idea. We'll...send you somewhere, father."

Since the figure used the words "my blood," therein lies a direct link connecting him to The Order. Furthermore, her addressing him as "father" removes any further doubt. The figure shown in the snippet is none other than Geno himself.

FortTory - Fortnite leaks & news @FortTory The Sisters lore (COMIC SPOILER)



Geno is the father of the Sisters. They were genetically improved by geno in every way.



For a bet with members of the IO he sent both of them into the loop saying they would get out first. They didn't escape first and got replaced with snapshots The Sisters lore (COMIC SPOILER)Geno is the father of the Sisters. They were genetically improved by geno in every way.For a bet with members of the IO he sent both of them into the loop saying they would get out first. They didn't escape first and got replaced with snapshots

Why did Geno's daughters turn against him and where are they now?

While the lore doesn't provide a solid reason, it may have something to do with a moral compass. Ever since they came into contact with The Foundation, The Sisters may have had a change of heart and ideology. Surely, allowing their own father to rule all of reality with an iron fist is not ideal.

Moving on to the second part of the question, it would seem that The Order and The Imagined, along with others such as Wolverine Zero, are currently fighting Geno, which would certainly explain their mysterious disappearance from the island.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



These are the kind of teasers that get me interested and hyped for the game's future, I seriously love where this is going I'm a huge fan of the "Seven disappearing out of nowhere" storyline, it's dark and mysterious and this is what I personally love to see from #Fortnite These are the kind of teasers that get me interested and hyped for the game's future, I seriously love where this is going I'm a huge fan of the "Seven disappearing out of nowhere" storyline, it's dark and mysterious and this is what I personally love to see from #FortniteThese are the kind of teasers that get me interested and hyped for the game's future, I seriously love where this is going https://t.co/pPTSh2Gksw

With the fourth issue of Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War set to arrive on August 31, 2022, more information about the main storyline events may be revealed. Hopefully, more information about Geno and his origin story will be revealed then.

