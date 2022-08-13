Fortnite player enters the Zero Point with a glitch, figures what happens next

The Zero Point in Fortnite is the center of everything. It is the Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end. Much like how life started with the Big Bang, this enigmatic entity gave birth to the metaverse.

Owing to its power, the Imagined Order has kept it under their control for eons. However, all that changed last season.

After failing to defeat The Seven, the Imagined Order lost control of The Zero Point and their hold on the island. It now lies peacefully at the bottom of Loot Lake. However, it does not slumber and is merely in a state of limbo. There are those still out there that seek to harness its power, one of them being the Bloomwatcher.

However, given that it is located on the island, it can be accessed by loopers as well, hypothetically speaking, that is. However, until now, none have been able to reach The Zero Point. Given how the developers designed the game, this task was thought to be impossible, but one player managed to do just that.

The Zero Point glitch in Fortnite Chapter 3 is a sight to behold

Although The Zero Point has been resting at the bottom of Loot Lake since the start of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, reaching it has been next to impossible. Since players cannot descend into the water, they are unable to dive deep down to reach the entity. However, thanks to a certain utility item that was recently unvaulted, this has now become possible.

A user named GGXtra managed to do the impossible task of reaching The Zero Point with the help of an Armored Battle Bus and Crash Pads. By stacking Crash Pads one upon the other, the user was able to create a slingshot in-game. The Armored Bus was then driven onto them, which hurled it towards Loot Lake.

After crashing near the POI, the vehicle rolled into the water and landed at the bottom of the lake. Since high velocity impacts tend to break the game, players were able to drive the Armored Battle Bus underwater and reach The Zero Point.

Once there, the players exited the vehicle and came into contact with the enigmatic entity. As soon as they got close to it, the area lit up like the fourth of July and remained brightly lit for the entire duration.

Readers might be wondering what happens if loopers come into contact with The Zero Point. Given its power, something must surely occur. Logically, if Mecha could use it to power up a fist-attack, players should be able to use it as a powerup as well.

Unfortunately, despite The Zero Point being all powerful, the developers at Epic Games program how things function in Fortnite. Such being the case, it does nothing. According to leakers, the only thing that happens is that the area glows brightly. This is not an indication of energy or power, but merely lighting effects.

So while reaching The Zero Point in Fortnite is indeed possible, there is no value in doing it. That being said, players are better off normally playing the match rather than doing a kamikaze death-dive with an Armored Battle Bus.

