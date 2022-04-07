Fortnite YouTuber discovers how the Armored Battle bus is secretly reactive

Fortnite has many easter eggs and secrets in different seasons, and it is up to the community to figure them out. Reactive camos are some of the coolest-looking skins and outfits in the game, and players often equip these skins for a better show of their expenditures in the Item Shop. However, Chapter 3 Season 2 has a reactive vehicle that not many players might be aware of.

Chapter 3 Season 2 has added multiple new navigation options, including Helicopters and IO Titan Tanks. However, to counter the Tanks, players can use the new Armored Battle Bus. This new version of the Battle Bus can be found on the island across multiple POIs and is heavily stacked.

Apart from its weaponry installments, the Armored Battle Bus in Fortnite also houses a secret reactive nature unknown to many players.

The Armored Battle Bus is reactive but only in a unique way in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The bus has an anti-tank cannon that can take out the Titan Tanks with ease. Furthermore, the back of the bus is fitted with a machine gun similar to a high-caliber striker on the tanks. Players can use the machine gun to eliminate players, destroy builds, vehicles, and pretty much everything on the island.

However, YouTuber Tabor Hill has discovered a new side to these beasts on the island. In a new video, the creator has shown that the Armored Battle Bus has reactive forms that change with situations.

While the Armored Battle Bus is meant to annihilate and create chaos, it also has a fun side to itself. Loopers who take control of one of the buses will notice an option to play the radio on the bus. Turning it on will ensure there is music playing in the background for the entire duration the bus is being driven. Players can also change stations on the radio.

The reactive form comes alive as soon as the radio is turned on. Fortnite players will see disco lights go off inside the bus, and the noise of the horn will change from regular to blow horn.

While these reactive forms might not be the highlight of the season, the lights inside the bus do come alive during the night and are one of the best things to experience on the island.

Loopers who were not aware of this addition can check it out on the island before Epic Games decides to remove the buses or tweak the radio perks.

Edited by Shaheen Banu