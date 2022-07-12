Fortnite Zero point is acting strange, and no one knows why

The Zero Point, center of all reality, has been the main maguffin in the Fortnite world since almost the very beginning. Since it first appeared, it has arguably been the most important thing in the entire game as it controls and connects all realities.

The Omniverse, which is connected through the Zero Point, houses 23 different realities, including:

Reality: NF-1935

Star Wars Canon Reality

Reality: 1987

Reality: 3258

Reality: 10155

The Zero Point has been out of danger this season, though Geno is likely coming for it.

It's also been acting rather strange this season, first in blooming the Reality Tree which is changing the island. Now, it's pulling in relics from somewhere - and nobody, not even The Scientist - can figure out why.

The Zero Point is making no sense in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

This season, the storyline quests are not about saving the island or a specific POI from an imminent threat. Last season, they were called Resistance Quests and had to do with players helping The Seven win the war.

Now, they're called Vibin' Quests and they're mostly about understanding the Zero Point. This week's set of quests involves collecting relics that The Zero Point has brought to the island.

The Scientist tells players:

"I found another relic. This one's broken into three pieces at the temple. I'm sending you and A.I.M.I.E. to look into it, and maybe you could take her out for an ice cream or something."

A.I.M.I.E. then tells players:

"According to The Scientist's eighth book, The Shardanomicon, the shards need to be attuned in specific biomes before we can reassemble them."

Once players have done that, The Scientist returns with a rather interesting theory:

"A.I.M.I.E. tells me you've attuned all three shards. Somebody's been reading The Shardanomicon. I mean, probably her. There it is again. Another Zero Point energy shockwave, magnitude 7.2. The Zero Point has gotta be bringing these relics here because it wants us to have them. Right?"

The Scientist goes on to say that what's happening is probably very bad:

"And you didn't hear this from me, but since we're almost friends, now is the time to be worried."

The Scientist believes that The Zero Point is somehow transporting relics onto the Fortnite island, but does not know why — nobody does at this point. The Zero Point, despite being present for so many seasons, is still a relative unknown.

The relics and the energy shockwaves seem to be connected and it doesn't look like either of them is a good thing for the island or for Fortnite players.

The majority of this season has been very light and fun. The Vibin' theme and the lack of a clear antagonist have made for a peaceful season.

However, the island could be in grave danger even if no antagonist appears. Whatever is going on with The Zero Point is probably going to to be the big issue for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 and the future doesn't look good.

