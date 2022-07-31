Fortnite: The Foundation has officially left the island all by himself

The Foundation in Fortnite is much more than a normal NPC. Over the last few seasons, the leader of The Seven has grown to be one of the most important characters in the Battle Royale game. He single-handedly saved the island from the wrath of the Cube Queen by flipping the island and taking the loopers to the flipside.

Every time the island has been in danger, The Foundation has been there to protect it. From helping Agent Jones protect the Zero Point in Chapter 2 Season 6 to leading The Resistance in Chapter 3 Season 2, the popular character has been at the forefront every time. Clearly, loopers feel safe having him around.

Unfortunately, now that the island faces its biggest threat from Geno, The Foundation has mysteriously disappeared. The savior of Fortnite island is no longer there as players enjoy Chapter 3 Season 3 Vibin'. This begs the question of where the important character could have possibly gone.

Where is The Foundation in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

Epic Games first introduced The Foundation in the Zero Crisis live event in Chapter 2 Season 5. He helped Agent Jones seal the Zero Point under a Spire in return for information about Geno. He appeared once again to save Jones, who was captured by Dr. Slone at the end of the Chapter 2 Season 8 live event. Ever since then, he has been stationed on the island, looking out for any danger.

Last season, The Foundation could be found moving around The Seven Outpost VII. It was a few weeks later that he finally took down the IO and Dr. Slone during the Resistance. However, during The Collision live event, the leader of The Seven jumped into the Zero Point after seeing flashes of Geno in the same.

It has been a few days since anyone saw The Foundation in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Although the NPC is still in the character collection for the season, he left the island all by himself after update v21.30. There have been various theories about his disappearance, with most of them assuming that he has been looking for Geno.

Payers saw The Foundation jumping into the Zero Point during the live event, but he disappeared from the island only a few weeks into the season. Clearly, there is a lot more to his disappearance.

The Foundation left behind a snapshot of him in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Every time a character jumps into the Zero Point in Fortnite, a snapshot of them is left behind on the island. This is why Agent Jones has so many snapshots in the game. Something similar happened to The Foundation after he went looking for Geno.

Unfortunately, even his snapshot is missing from the island, which is concerning for the players.

Mescuit @Mescuit



Did they catch geno or not we need answers What happened to jones and the foundation @FortniteGame ???Did they catch geno or not we need answers What happened to jones and the foundation @FortniteGame???Did they catch geno or not we need answers https://t.co/GUm8eLTuG6

It is possible that The Foundation going missing from the island is just a bug. Since Epic Games employees are currently on a break, it might take a few weeks for the popular NPC to return. Since the employees return on August 9, loopers can expect to see The Foundation brought back to the island around that time.

