Leaked Fortnite file finally clues in fans about the origin of Geno

Geno in Fortnite is probably the biggest mystery in the game. Ever since Agent Jones mentioned the mysterious character back in the Zero Crisis finale, not much light has been shed on their existence up until now.

Epic Games added new information on all members of The Seven as part of secret files in IO servers in Chapter 3 Season 2. These files include stories about The Foundation, The Origin, The Paradigm, and Peely. Unfortunately, The Imagined and The Order files seem to be missing.

Upon further investigation, players can see that the files for The Sisters from The Seven were deleted by none other than Geno. This was the second time since the Zero Crisis finale that Geno in Fortnite has come up. Moreover, this also sheds new information on the mysterious character.

What do we know about Geno in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Previously, Agent Jones promised The Foundation information about Geno if he helped him during the Zero Crisis finale. The mysterious character is known to be a high-ranking official from the Imagined Order. In Batman/Fortnite: Foundation, The Zero Point is stated to be in the hands of Geno.

Geno is powerful enough to be able to delete files on important members of The Seven. However, the fact that they chose to delete files related only to The Sisters is undoubtedly a major clue towards their origin.

A lot is known about the other members of The Seven. However, Epic Games choosing to keep information about The Sisters a secret is interesting.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko Who Is Geno? | Theory



Option 1: Singularity (Evidence in Image 2)



Option 2: The person showcased in Slone's Office



Option 3: Completely unknown character Who Is Geno? | TheoryOption 1: Singularity (Evidence in Image 2)Option 2: The person showcased in Slone's OfficeOption 3: Completely unknown character https://t.co/QtfHmB4Lt8

Geno is tasked with protecting the past of The Imagined and The Order. Moreover, the name that makes up the Imagined Order is the biggest hint of all.

Geno may be the link between the Imagined Order and the Seven. The Foundation is desperate to meet Geno, and the mysterious character also seems determined to keep the origin of The Sisters a secret.

Is Geno arriving in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

So far, there have only been two mentions of Geno in the game. Hence, fans will be too enthusiastic to assume that the mysterious character will arrive in the remainder of the ongoing season. However, as the war between the IO and The Resistance comes to a close, players will certainly learn more about Geno.

It might take a few more seasons before Epic Games reveals who Geno is. Till then, the mysterious character will be operating from the shadows. With Midas set to return to Fortnite, Geno might play a role in his disappearance.

Granbe ⚡ @GranbeFN



Do not worry if he ends up helping piloting the Mech 🤖 Since this Fortnite season has the running joke of Peely being a terrible driverDo not worry if he ends up helping piloting the Mech 🤖 Since this Fortnite season has the running joke of Peely being a terrible driver 🚗Do not worry if he ends up helping piloting the Mech 🤖 https://t.co/BjNPlTOHnj

Although the files on the IO server did not reveal much about Geno, they shed a lot more light on Peely's extremely poor driving. The adorable banana owes thousands of Gold Bars in fines due to causing severe accidents.

