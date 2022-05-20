Midas' master plan: Why this Fortnite anti-hero is more important than every other character

The return of Midas in Fortnite Chapter 3 is all but confirmed. Fresh leaks have suggested that the popular anti-hero has a massive role to play in the Season 2 live event. In fact, he might have been the mastermind behind everything that has been going on the island for the last few seasons.

It was exactly one chapter ago that Midas suffered his unfortunate demise after being eaten alive by a Loot Shark. However, as it turns out, the Golden King wasn't dead all this while. Right before the beginning of Chapter 3, Epic Games CCO Donald Mustard spilled the beans on the current state of Midas.

This makes even more sense after the rumored appearance of the Doomsday Device in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. This is an exact replica of the model inside Midas' office during Chapter 2 Season 2. Clearly, Midas has a very important role to play in what's coming on the island.

Is Midas returning in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Back in Chapter 2 Season 2, Midas clearly had big plans for the island and the storm. In fact, his headquarters, or the Agency, was built right atop the Zero Point. He was the leader of the GHOST faction and everything evil was going on on the island. Not much was heard of his activities after his demise.

Several snapshots of Midas have kept on appearing in the game throughout the seasons since. They gave several hints about the Golden King still being alive and preparing to make his return to the island. It seems like he has found the perfect opportunity in IO’s war against The Resistance.

It seems like Dr Slone cannot take on the might of The Seven all by herself. She clearly needs some outside help, and who knows the island better than Midas. A recent leak confirmed that the Doomsday Device is ready to be launched from under Loot Lake.

Midas might take over the island in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The Golden King has always wanted to take control of the island. However, his plans were spoiled after he was eaten alive by the Loot Shark ahead of Chapter 2 Season 3. As the IO struggles to defeat The Seven, and the island is in a vulnerable stage, this might be the perfect time for Midas to return.

With his army and his technology, Midas has everything he needs to take over the Fortnite island. With Donald Mustard confirming that he is alive to the Doomsday Device in Chapter 3 Season 2, everything points towards his inevitable return.

