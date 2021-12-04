Midas is alive and returning in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is just a few hours away from ending with "The End" live event which will see the Cube Queen turn up the ante against the islanders and IO, lead by Dr. Slone. According to the leaks, the Cube Queen will completely annihilate the island and that will bring the Chapter 2 map to an end.

Amidst all that is going on in the Fortnite world, Epic Games COO Donald Mustard has turned a lot of heads with his statement about Midas, a fan favorite character who was last seen in Chapter 2 Season 3. Once presumed dead, Midas is now confirmed to be alive by Donald Mustard who posted a video on Twitter to address the topic. He might also be returning to Fortnite lore in Chapter 3.

The Epic Games COO recently made a video about all the anticipation leading up to Chapter 3 as Chapter 2 Season 8 draws to a conclusion soon. He ended his otherwise generalized remarks stating that "Midas is great, and not dead."

He also showed his viewers a sketch of Midas he has been working on which is unfinished in the video. Since it is a video on Chapter 3, the Fortnite community will definitely see this as a glaring hint that Midas is returning to Fortnite in Chapter 3.

Midas is a pretty important character in Fortnite Chapter 2 and he was able to trigger the device event which was a live event in Chapter 2 Season 2. In the Chapter 2 Season 3 trailer, Midas was seen getting attacked by a loot shark and the community did not hear from him for the longest time in the entire chapter. This led to the conclusion that Midas is dead.

Fortnite Chapter 3 is about to drop soon and players will soon know what happened to Midas as the storyline gets revealed in the first season of the new chapter.

